Auburn Wire: Bryan Harsin might make sense at Colorado

Our friends at Auburn Wire ranked where the recently fired head coach Bryan Harsin could land next among the available Power Five jobs and right at the top of their list was your favorite team that plays at altitude, the Colorado Buffaloes.

Harsin would be an interesting choice for the Buffs and is someone who would bring a few pros and cons. He does know the area well after coaching at Boise State and he won a ton of games during his time there (69-19 record). At Auburn, he was then only given two seasons to win in the best conference in the country, the SEC.

On the flip side, he did struggle during his time at Auburn, going only 9-12 while struggling with his play calling and alienating a big portion of the Auburn fan base with his game management. Colorado fans may also shutter with the memory of the last time CU hired a former Boise State head coach.

Including some thoughts by our managing editor Jack Carlough, here’s what Auburn Wire’s Taylor Jones wrote on why Harsin could still fit at Colorado (it’s the Inception of wire articles):

Out of all the open jobs in the college football world at this moment, Colorado seems to make the most sense. Harsin is a mountain guy and had success recruiting talent from the west coast, as well as Texas. Buffaloes Wire managing editor Jack Carlough shares the advantages of the Colorado job that seem to be tailored to fit Harsin perfectly: “Colorado’s interim (Mike Sanford) is also a Boise State guy who might stay on the staff. It seems like the consensus is that CU wants an experienced head coach like Harsin and his time at Texas is also attractive because that’s a big recruiting state for CU.”

Harsin will need a fresh start, and a fan base that shows support to a successful coach could be what he needs to refresh his coaching career.

