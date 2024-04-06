Auburn wins series opener against Vols

Auburn (18-11, 2-8 SEC) defeated Tennessee (24-6, 5-5 SEC), 9-5, on Friday at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama.

Christian Moore started at second base for the Vols and went 2-for-5. He recorded a two-run home run, one double, two runs and two RBIs.

Kavares Tears also hit a two-run home run for Tennessee. He went 2-for-3 and totaled two RBIs and one run.

Tennessee first baseman Blake Burke went 3-for-4 and extended his hit streak to 20 games. He recorded one double, one run and one RBI.

AJ Causey (5-2) started for the Vols and took the loss and pitched 1.1 innings. He allowed eight hits and eight earned runs, while recording four strikeouts.

FINAL Back to work tomorrow afternoon for game two at 4:30 p.m. ET

