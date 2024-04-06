Advertisement

Auburn wins series opener against Vols

Ken Lay
·1 min read

Auburn (18-11, 2-8 SEC) defeated Tennessee (24-6, 5-5 SEC), 9-5, on Friday at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama.

Christian Moore started at second base for the Vols and went 2-for-5. He recorded a two-run home run, one double, two runs and two RBIs.

Kavares Tears also hit a two-run home run for Tennessee. He went 2-for-3 and totaled two RBIs and one run.

Tennessee first baseman Blake Burke went 3-for-4 and extended his hit streak to 20 games. He recorded one double, one run and one RBI.

AJ Causey (5-2) started for the Vols and took the loss and pitched 1.1 innings. He allowed eight hits and eight earned runs, while recording four strikeouts.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire