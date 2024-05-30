Auburn wins the Region 1C title in softball

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Auburn Eagles won their 7th straight regional title in softball as they beat Giles in the Region 1C title game, 5-0 Wednesday at Glenvar High School. The Eagles have won the last 4 Class 1 state softball titles. Glenvar will host a Class 1 state quarterfinal game. Giles will be on the road for their state quarterfinal game.

