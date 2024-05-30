Auburn wins the Region 1C baseball title over Fort Chiswell

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Auburn claims the Region 1C baseball title with an 11-4 win over Fort Chiswell Wednesday night at Glenvar High School. Auburn will host a Class 1 state quarterfinal game. Fort Chiswell will be on the road for their state quarterfinal game.

