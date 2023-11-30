How Auburn’s win over Virginia Tech affects its KenPom ranking

Auburn basketball earned a big win on Wednesday night by defeating Virginia Tech at Neville Arena despite being away from competition for eight days.

Johni Broome played one of the best games of his Auburn career on Wednesday. In the game, he scored 30 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. He set a season-high in nine categories including points, rebounds, blocks, and steals.

Outside of Broome’s amazing game, the Auburn defense was the headline of the game. The Tigers forced 30 turnovers and limited the Hokies to under 30% shooting. It was just another reason why KenPom recognizes Auburn has one of the top defensive teams in the country.

Where does Auburn stand in every other column in the latest KenPom ranking? Here’s a look at where Auburn ranks in every major category recognized by KenPom following the major win over Virginia Tech.

Overall ranking: No. 15

Auburn remains at No. 15 following a solid showing against Virginia Tech on Wednesday. There are only three SEC teams ahead of Auburn in the latest KenPom ranking: Tennessee (No. 9), Kentucky (No. 12), and Alabama (No. 14).

Virginia Tech dropped three spots to No. 69 following Wednesday’s game.

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: No. 29

The Tigers have fallen out of the top 25 in the adjusted offensive efficiency category despite building a bump in their projected output. According to KenPom analytics, Auburn is expected to score 114.7 points per 100 possessions, up from 114.2 points following their win over Alabama A&M last Tuesday.

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: No. 11

Auburn played another stellar defensive game on Wednesday night against Virginia Tech. The Hokies shot just 27.5% from the field and allowed Auburn to score 30 points on 21 turnovers. KenPom suggests that Auburn will allow opponents to score 92.5 points per 100 possessions, which is third best in the SEC behind Mississippi State (No. 2) and Tennessee (No. 3)

Adjusted Tempo: No. 83

Auburn gained 67 possessions in Wednesday’s win and scored on 37 of them. According to KenPom, Auburn is forecasted to earn 71.1 possessions per 40 minutes. Kennesaw State leads the nation in this category with a projection of 78.4 possessions per game.

Strength of Schedule: No. 177

Despite being on the lower end of this category, Auburn has jumped significantly in this column. Following Auburn’s win over Virginia Tech, the Tigers now have the nation’s 177th schedule, up from No. 203 after the Alabama A&M win.

Auburn’s opponents are projected to score 106 points per 100 possessions while the Tigers are projected to score 105.9 points per 100 possessions. Florida A&M has the toughest schedule while TCU has the easiest.

Appalachian State rundown

Next on the docket for Auburn is a trip to Boone, North Carolina to take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Sunday afternoon. The Mountaineers have won four straight games, most recently defeating East Tennessee State, 72-61, on Wednesday night. Here’s a look at where Appalachian State stands in major categories measured by KenPom.

Overall: No. 102

Adjusted offense: No. 137 (106.6 points per 100 possessions)

Adjusted defense: No. 80 (99.9 points allowed per 100 possessions)

Adjusted tempo: No. 200 (68.5 possessions per game)

Strength of Schedule: No. 236

