How Auburn’s win over Missouri affects their ESPN Football Power Index ranking

Auburn bounced back from a tough home loss to Penn State by knocking off Missouri in overtime, 17-14. The win was their first over an SEC opponent this season.

How much did the win affect Auburn’s current standing within the ESPN Football Power Index? It dropped the Tigers one spot to No. 52 heading into week five’s rivalry game with LSU.

Based on the formula, Auburn has the worst offensive efficiency in the SEC and the third lowest defensive efficiency in the league.

This week’s opponent, LSU, checks in at No. 7 in the latest FPI, and No. 3 in the SEC. According to the FPI matchup predictor from ESPN, LSU has a 78.9% chance to beat Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night.

According to ESPN, the FPI is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule.

Here is a look at where Auburn falls this week in the major categories of the ESPN FPI.

Overall Ranking: No. 52

Strength of Record: No. 44

Remaining Strength of Schedule: No. 1

Overall efficiency: No. 86

Offensive efficiency: No. 91

Defensive efficiency: No. 84

