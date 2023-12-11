How Auburn’s win over Indiana affects its KenPom ranking

Talk about a way to respond to a tough loss.

In Saturday’s 104-76 win over Indiana at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Auburn put on a clinic on how to bounce back from a challenging defeat. In the road loss to Appalachian State on Dec. 3, Auburn shot a measly 39.4% from the field and made just 3-of-27 shots from three-point territory.

In the win over the Hoosiers, Auburn cleaned up its poor shooting by making 49% of its shots from the field while connecting on 48% of its three-point shots. It helped tremendously that they were able to succeed on 20-of-23 free throw opportunities as well.

The strong showing in Atlanta caused Auburn to make giant strides in several major categories that are measured by KenPom such as tempo, strength of schedule, and overall ranking.

Here’s a look at where Auburn ranks in the latest KenPom update ahead of this week’s slate with UNC Asheville and USC.

Overall ranking: No. 11

The blowout win over Indiana has driven Auburn closer to a top-10 overall ranking in the KenPom system. The Tigers have jumped Alabama in the KenPom and Tennessee is the only team that stands in Auburn’s way of becoming the highest-ranked SEC team.

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: No. 19

Auburn played extremely well on offense last Saturday by connecting on 49% of their shots from the field as a team. In the second half, they made 51% of their attempts. That, and the fact that they scored 104 points, has increased their offensive stock in the KenPom. Auburn begins the week as the No. 19 team in adjusted offensive efficiency with a scoring projection of 116.3 points per 100 possessions.

Alabama is the nation’s most efficient offensive team with a projection of 123 points per 100 possessions. Auburn has the fourth-highest ranking, trailing just Alabama, Texas A&M, and Kentucky.

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: No. 15

Auburn continues to be one of the nation’s best defensive teams with a projection of 93.4 points allowed per 100 possessions. In Saturday’s win, Auburn allowed Indiana to score on 35 of their 71 possessions, resulting in 76 points.

Only Mississippi State and Tennessee are considered to be better defensive teams in the SEC according to KenPom.

Adjusted Tempo: No. 88

The Tigers take a giant leap forward in tempo following the Indiana game. After the loss to Appalachian State on Dec. 3, Auburn fell to No. 117. However, after putting together 73 possessions in the win over Indiana, the Tigers have jumped to No. 88. KenPom suggests that Auburn can create 70.9 possessions per game.

UMBC is the nation’s best in this category by piecing together 77.1 possessions per game while Towson is the worst with a forecast of 60.5 possessions per game.

Strength of Schedule: No. 62

Another element of Auburn’s KenPom stock that has risen drastically is its strength of schedule. The Tigers now own the nation’s No. 62 hardest schedule, up from No. 115 after the Appalachian State game. Auburn opponents are projected to score 106.8 points per 100 possessions while allowing 102.4 points per 100 possessions. Auburn’s nonconference strength of schedule is currently ranked No. 64.

UNC Asheville overview

Before Auburn’s showdown with USC on Sunday at Neville Arena, the Tigers will play UNC Asheville on Wednesday night at Von Braun Center in Huntsville as part of the Rocket City Classic. The Bulldogs will enter Wednesday’s contest with a 5-5 record with their best win being over Western Kentucky, which ranks No. 168 in the KenPom.

Here’s a rundown of where UNC Asheville stands in the latest KenPom update ahead of Wednesday’s game.

Overall: No. 221

Adjusted offensive efficiency: No. 212 (102.5 points per 100 possessions)

Adjusted defensive efficiency: No. 210 (106.3 points allowed per 100 possessions)

Adjusted tempo: No. 243 (67.6 possessions per game)

Strength of Schedule: No. 102

