How Auburn’s win over Georgia State affects their KenPom ranking

The No. 18 Auburn Tigers got the job done on Wednesday, defeating Georgia State, 72-64 at Neville Arena.

Auburn shot 66% from the field in the second half, which was a huge improvement from the 32% shooting that doomed them in the first half. Jaylin Williams led the team in scoring with 20. The game was his first 20-point performance since the 2020-21 season.

How did the win over the Panthers affect their recent position in the KenPom rankings? The Tigers dropped in several categories but remain among the nation’s best in a few areas.

Next up will the first leg of the west coast trip, as Auburn visits USC in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Trojans are 8-3, with wins over BYU, Cal, Oregon State, and most recently, Long Beach State.

Here’s a look at where Auburn ranks in the major categories that make up the KenPom rankings.

Overall Ranking: No. 21

Auburn dropped three spots in the KenPom from Monday’s update. Despite the drop, Auburn remains the fifth-best team in SEC when it comes to KenPom, behind Arkansas, Alabama, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Offensive Efficiency: No. 53

Auburn had another offensive struggle in the win over Georgia State. Because of this, Auburn is projected to score 108 points per 100 possessions.

Defensive Efficiency: No. 10

Following the Georgia State win, Auburn’s adjusted defensive efficiency is among the nation’s best, as they are projected to allow just 89.4 points per 100 possessions.

Adjusted tempo: No. 95

Despite recent offensive struggles, Auburn continues to improve its’ offensive tempo. The Tigers’ adjusted tempo is 70.3 possessions per a 40-minute game.

USC overview

The Trojans earned its’ eighth win of the season by defeating Long Beach State on Wednesday, 88-78. KenPom has USC at No. 72 to begin the day, with their biggest strength being its’ defensive efficicency. The Trojans are projected to allow 95.6 points per 100 possessions, which is No. 59 in the country. Auburn travels to USC for a Sunday afternoon showdown at 4:30 p.m. CT.

