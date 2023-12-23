How Auburn’s win over Alabama State affects its KenPom ranking

The wins keep rolling in for the Auburn Tigers.

The Tigers earned its fourth-straight win on Friday evening by blasting Alabama State, 82-62, at Neville Arena. Auburn got off to a slow start, as Alabama State stayed within 10 points of the Tigers through the first 13 minutes of the contest.

The scare quickly went away, as a Johni Broome free throw pushed Auburn’s lead to 26-16 with 7:21 remaining in the first half. The Tigers’ lead would not dip below double-digits for the remainder of the contest. Auburn would lead by as many as 31 points in the game before cruising to a 20-point victory.

Three players reached double-figures in Friday’s win. Two of those, Jaylin Williams and KD Johnson, each scored their 1,000th career point during the game.

Auburn ended the game with a higher field goal and three-point percentage than Alabama State, and scored 19 points off of 18 Hornet turnovers.

How much of an impact did Auburn’s win over Alabama State have on their KenPom ranking? Here’s a look at where the Tigers stand according to Saturday morning’s KenPom update.

Overall ranking: No. 9

The Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn remains a top-10 team in the KenPom following their defeat of Alabama State. The Tigers are the second-highest ranked SEC team in the latest update, trailing just Tennessee (No. 6). Five SEC teams are currently in the top 25 of Saturday’s KenPom ranking. Trailing Tennessee and Auburn is Alabama (No. 10), Kentucky (No 19), and Texas A&M (No. 23).

Adjusted offensive efficiency: No. 15

The Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn’s 82-point outing aids their adjusted offensive efficiency ranking. KenPom suggests that Auburn is capable of scoring 116.8 points per 100 possessions. Rival Alabama is the nation’s best offensive squad with a forecasted output of 123.1 points per 100 possessions.

Adjusted defensive efficiency: No. 18

The Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn’s defense allowed Alabama State to score just 62 points and to shoot at a 39% clip in Friday’s win. KenPom ranks Auburn No. 18 in the latest update with a forecasted allowance of 93.8 points per 100 possessions. Auburn is the third-highest ranked SEC team in this category, trailing just Mississippi State and Tennessee.

Adjusted tempo: No. 65

The Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn created 73 possessions in Friday’s game against Alabama State, which is two possessions more than their projected output according to KenPom. According to KenPom data, Auburn is expected to have 71.9 possessions per game, which is better than several Power Five programs such as Florida State, Arizona, and Penn State.

Strength of Schedule: No. 123

Jamie Holt/Auburn Tigers

In the later stages of nonconference play, Auburn’s opponents are not boasting high numbers. KenPom suggests that Auburn’s opponents will score 104.7 points per 100 possessions while allowing 103.1 points per 100 possessions. The Tigers’ nonconference slate ranks No. 119 nationally.

Chattanooga outlook

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn will take a few days off to celebrate the Christmas holiday. After the eight-day layoff, Auburn will host Chattanooga on Saturday, Dec. 30. While we wait on the next game, here’s a look at where the Mocs land in the latest KenPom update.

Overall ranking: No. 209

Adjusted offensive efficiency: No. 157

Adjusted defensive efficiency: No. 266

Adjusted tempo: No. 254

Strength of Schedule: No. 350

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire