How Auburn’s win over Alabama A&M affects its KenPom rankings

Auburn basketball continues to roll as the Thanksgiving break gets started.

The Tigers won their fourth-straight game on Tuesday night by crushing Alabama A&M, 84-54, at Neville Arena. Bruce Pearl rolled out an unorthodox starting lineup by starting two point guards and Dylan Cardwell over Johni Broome, but it appeared to work as more players earned valuable minutes without taking time away from the normal starters.

Auburn will now take a few days away from competition to spend time with family for the holidays, and to rest up for what is going to be an exciting stretch of games in the month of December.

Here’s a look at where Auburn ranks in every major category recognized by KenPom following the major win over Alabama A&M.

Overall Ranking: No. 15

The Tigers remain a top-15 squad in the KenPom rankings after drubbing the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Tuesday night at Neville Arena. Auburn is one of six teams from the SEC that check into today’s KenPom top-25, and trail just Alabama and Tennessee for the conference’s top spot.

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: No. 17

Auburn scored on 39 of its 68 possessions against Alabama A&M en route to an 84-point performance. According to KenPom data, the Tigers are projected to score 114.2 points per 100 offensive possessions, which is their strongest category to date. Auburn is one spot above North Carolina in this category, and trail programs such as Purdue, Creighton, and Alabama.

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: No. 20

Auburn’s defense was strong once again on Tuesday night as they limited Alabama A&M to score 54 points on just 25 of 70 possessions. The Tigers are a top-25 team in this category as well, as KenPom projects Auburn to allow just 92.7 points per 100 opposing possessions. The only SEC teams that are more efficient on defense than Auburn are Tennessee (No. 1) and Mississippi State (No. 5)

Adjusted tempo: No. 64

Auburn nearly matched Alabama A&M in terms of possessions, with the Bulldogs having just two more opportunities than Auburn to score. KenPom forecasts Auburn to average 72 possessions per game, which is six possessions less than the nation’s top team, UMBC.

Strength of Schedule: No. 203

On paper, Auburn has played (and will play) many tough teams down the stretch. Combining all of Auburn’s opponents, KenPom projects that Auburn’s opposition will post 102.7 points per 100 possessions while allowing the Tigers to score 103.8 points per 100 possessions.

Virginia Tech rundown

Auburn will take a week away from competition before facing its next opponent, Virginia Tech. The Hokies are a middle-of-the-pack squad, with one unit much more advanced than the other. Here’s a look at where Virginia Tech stands in the KenPom heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Overall: No. 56

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: No. 26 (113.2)

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: No. 126 (101.2)

Adjusted Tempo: No. 243 (67.9)

Strength of Schedule: No. 345

