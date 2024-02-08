How Auburn’s win over Alabama affects its KenPom ranking

The No. 11 Auburn Tigers earned a statement win on Wednesday by defeating No. 16 Alabama, 99-81.

Auburn grabbed the win by winning the rebound battle, converting Alabama turnovers into points, and dominating the paint. Bench play was key, too, as 10 players combined to score 31 points in the dominating effort.

The win was notable in another way, as it marked the first time that Auburn has beaten a team that ranks in the top-10 in KenPom rankings How did the win affect the Tigers’ standing in the KenPom? Here’s a look at where Auburn ranks in every major category measured by KenPom analytical data.

Overall ranking: No. 4

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers remain the SEC’s top team in the KenPom rankings following a win over Alabama, a fellow top-10 team. Auburn checks in at No. 4 in the KenPom following Wednesday’s action, with Tennessee (No. 5) and Alabama (No. 7) joining the mix.

Adjusted offensive efficiency: No. 10

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Auburn rounds out the top 10 in the latest KenPom update when it comes to adjusted offensive efficiency. The Tigers are projected to score 119.6 points per 100 possessions, which is third-best in the SEC behind Alabama and Kentucky.

Adjusted defensive efficiency: No. 3

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn showed why they possess one of the nation’s best defenses in Wednesday’s win over Alabama. They held the Crimson Tide, who has the nation’s No. 2 offense, to 81 points. Auburn is forecasted to allow its opponents to score 91.8 points per 100 possessions, which tops the SEC.

Adjusted tempo: No. 64

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Auburn continues to make the most of its opportunities. The Tigers are forecasted to create 70 possessions per game according to KenPom. Auburn exceeded KenPom’s expectations on Wednesday by scoring on 46 of its 77 offensive possessions.

Strength of Schedule: No. 65

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Auburn’s schedule continues to become more challenging as the season goes along, as they currently hold the nation’s No. 65 toughest schedule. Auburn’s opponents are projected to score 109.2 points and allow 103.7 points per 100 possessions.

Florida overview

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn will travel to Gainesville to face another top-40 team on Saturday, the Florida Gators. Florida will be well rested as they are coming off a mid-week bye following a one-point loss to Texas A&M last Saturday in College Station. Here is a look at where Florida stands in the latest KenPom update.

Overall: No. 37

Adjusted offensive efficiency: No. 17 (118.5)

Adjusted defensive efficiency: No. 81 (101.4)

Adjusted tempo: No. 27 (71.5)

Strength of Schedule: No. 33

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire