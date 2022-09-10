Auburn wide receiver target announces commitment date

Auburn fans may not have to wait long to see another four-star wide receiver come to the Plains.

Georgia 2023 prospect Adam Hopkins, who was recently predicted to commit to Auburn on 247Sports a few days ago, has officially announced his commitment date. Hopkins plans to announce his chosen school at 9 a.m. CT. Hopkins has a few other teams to choose from, but the Tigers’ main competitor looks like the Arkansas Razorbacks according to 247Sports.

Hopkins will be at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday to watch Auburn take on San Jose State, though he has two more official visits scheduled after he recruits — he’ll go to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to visit the Razorbacks on Oct. 1 and then he’ll head to Kansas State to visit the Wildcats on Nov. 5. His most recent visit was an unofficial one to Florida State on June 30.

He’ll hope to see a good showing when the Tigers take on the Spartans on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

