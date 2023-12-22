Auburn’s wide receiver class named the best in the country by 247Sports

Prior to Wednesday, Ben Obomanu was the only composite five-star wide receiver to sign with Auburn. The number has now grown to three with Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson both signing with Hugh Freeze and Auburn during the early signing period.

But they weren’t the only receivers that wide receivers coach Marcus Davis landed, four-star prospects Bryce Cain and Malcolm Simmons both inked their letters of intent to complete the impressive haul.

The Tigers were the only program to land multiple five-star wide receivers and 247Sports believes the class is the best in the country. With national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna believing all four have the ability to play in the NFL.

“(Freeze) has done a tremendous job. I talked about it, if you’re looking at Auburn and how they’re going to be different and separate themselves over the next couple of years, look no further than this receiver position.”

The Tigers are not done at wide receiver either, they are firmly in the mix for five-star Alabama commit Ryan Williams. The Auburn legacy has been committed to the Crimson Tide since October 2002 but recently reclassified to the 2024 cycle and won’t sign with a program until February.

