Auburn walk-on CB Tony Hunley Jr. enters the transfer portal

Auburn has lost another member of its secondary with walk-on cornerback Tony Hunley Jr. reportedly entering the transfer portal on Wednesday. The news was first reported by On3’s Nick Shultz and Hunley seemingly confirmed it by tweeting out a video of his practice film.

Hunley started his career at Arkansas-Pine Bluff before transferring to Auburn ahead of the 2022 season. He did not see the field in 2022 and played one snap on special teams in 2023 before deciding to leave the Plains.

He is the third defensive back to enter the portal this offseason, joining safeties Marquise Gilbert and Austin Ausberry.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire