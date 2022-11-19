Auburn vs WKU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Auburn vs WKU Prediction, Game Preview

Auburn vs WKU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Auburn (4-6), WKU (7-4)

Why WKU Will Win

The passing game is going to make this interesting.

The Hilltoppers are fourth in the nation through the air averaging 336 yards per game with a whole lot of midrange completions. Auburn has a decent pass rush, but that’s negated a bit by the style and quickness of the WKU attack.

Mississippi State has a slightly different offensive flow, but it was able to hit Auburn for 357 passing yards, Georgia was effective when it decided to throw, and Penn State’s Sean Clifford was deadly accurate.

The Tigers are 1-4 when allowing over 200 yards through the air. WKU has failed to hit 270 just once, but …

Why Auburn Will Win

The program perked up with Carnell Williams in as the interim head coach.

Things might have started with a loss to Mississippi State, but it was a good fight with the running game rolling. Last week it ran for 270 yards and the defense pitched its best game of the season in the 13-10 win over Texas A&M.

So how does AU deal with the WKU passing game? It runs and keeps on running.

Time of possession doesn’t matter to the Hilltoppers, so the Tigers should take advantage by grinding, keeping Austin Reed and that dangerous O on the sidelines, and more than anything else, getting good tackles out of the secondary to keep the short throws from becoming big plays.

What’s Going To Happen

Indiana had to hang on for dear life in the 33-30 win over WKU, but it came up with the win. That was the only time the Hilltoppers dealt with a Power Five program.

Auburn can’t turn it over like it has over the last few weeks – five in the two games under Williams – and WKU takes the ball away, but the SEC running game will make up for a slew of mistakes by pounding away for 250 yards.

WKU will get its passing yards, but a few late drives won’t finish with points.

Auburn vs WKU Prediction, Line

Auburn 34, WKU 27

Line: Auburn -5.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Auburn vs WKU Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

