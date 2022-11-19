Auburn vs. Western Kentucky: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game

Taylor Jones
Auburn plays Western Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Auburn Tigers host Western Kentucky on Saturday for the home finale, kicking off at 3 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn looks to close out the home schedule with a win and to gain much-needed momentum heading into next Saturday’s game at Alabama.

Auburn snapped a five-game losing streak last Saturday by defeating Texas A&M, 13-10. The win was the first under interim head coach, Cadillac Williams. As for Western Kentucky, they enter with a 7-4 record and are looking to pull off an upset.

Here is all of the important gameday information that you need to know for Saturday’s game between the Tigers and Hilltoppers at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

How to watch/listen to Saturday's game

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Saturday, November 19

  • Time: 3 p.m. CT

  • TV Channel: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter)

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

  • Radio: Auburn Sports Network (Andy Burcham, Stan White, Ronnie Brown, Brad Law)

Auburn vs. WKU injury report

AUBURN

QB Zach Calzada

Shoulder

Out for the season

RB Jordon Ingram

Knee

Out for the season

OL Tate Johnson

Elbow

Out for Saturday’s game

LB Eku Leota

Pectoral

Out for the season

OL Austin Troxell

Knee

Out for the season

WESTERN KENTUCKY

No Injuries Reported

 

Players to watch

AUBURN

  • RB Tank Bigsby

  • LB Derick Hall

  • CB D.J. James

WESTERN KENTUCKY

  • QB Austin Reed

  • WR Malachi Corley

  • LB JaQues Evans

