Auburn vs. Western Kentucky: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game
Auburn plays Western Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Auburn Tigers host Western Kentucky on Saturday for the home finale, kicking off at 3 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn looks to close out the home schedule with a win and to gain much-needed momentum heading into next Saturday’s game at Alabama.
Auburn snapped a five-game losing streak last Saturday by defeating Texas A&M, 13-10. The win was the first under interim head coach, Cadillac Williams. As for Western Kentucky, they enter with a 7-4 record and are looking to pull off an upset.
Here is all of the important gameday information that you need to know for Saturday’s game between the Tigers and Hilltoppers at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
How to watch/listen to Saturday's game
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, November 19
Time: 3 p.m. CT
TV Channel: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter)
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Radio: Auburn Sports Network (Andy Burcham, Stan White, Ronnie Brown, Brad Law)
Auburn vs. WKU injury report
AUBURN
QB Zach Calzada
Shoulder
Out for the season
RB Jordon Ingram
Knee
Out for the season
OL Tate Johnson
Elbow
Out for Saturday’s game
LB Eku Leota
Pectoral
Out for the season
OL Austin Troxell
Knee
Out for the season
WESTERN KENTUCKY
No Injuries Reported
Players to watch
AUBURN
RB Tank Bigsby
LB Derick Hall
CB D.J. James
WESTERN KENTUCKY
QB Austin Reed
WR Malachi Corley
LB JaQues Evans