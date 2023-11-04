Advertisement

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game in Nashville

Auburn travels to Nashville to face Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Auburn (4-4, 1-4 SEC) earned its first SEC win of the season last Saturday by defeating Mississippi State, 27-13, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. They hope to keep that momentum going this Saturday when facing Vanderbilt (2-7, 0-5 SEC). The Commodores enter the game with a seven-game losing streak and have a plethora of injuries that have plagued them this season.

Despite Vanderbilt’s recent setbacks, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze believes that the Commodores still have redeeming qualities.

I’m honestly impressed with some of the things they do. I don’t know what (AJ) Swann’s status is. I don’t really know if he can come back or not, but I would love to know that. (Ken) Seals and then this kid they brough in last week, (CJ) Taylor, is very athletic. That receiver is special, (Will) Shepherd. They make me nervous. You watch the way they competed against Georgia, particularly at home, I think they are a different team there. I’ve been impressed with Clark Lea every time I’ve been around him. They are going to be in the right spot. They are going to play hard. They are going to do the right things. If you go up there and you don’t get some momentum going your way, I’ve been there with a really good Ole Miss team, and it was tough. They have our full attention.

Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Auburn’s road trip to Vanderbilt including a broadcast guide, an injury report, and players to watch.

How to watch Saturday's game

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

  • Time: 3 p.m. CT

  • TV Channel: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Aaron Murray, Taylor Davis)

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Saturday's game

Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game at Vanderbilt. Pregame coverage begins at 11 a.m. CT.

Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:

Auburn Tigers injury report

DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite

Biceps

Out for the season

 

Vanderbilt injury report

DL Yilanan Ouattara

Undisclosed

Out for the Saturday’s game

S Savion Riley

Undisclosed

Out for Saturday’s game

WR Will Sheppard

Undisclosed

Questionable for Saturday’s game

WR Quincy Skinner

Undisclosed

Questionable for Saturday’s game

LB CJ Taylor

Undisclosed

Questionable for Saturday’s game

QB AJ Swann

Elbow

Questionable for Saturday’s game

CB BJ Anderson

Undisclosed

Questionable for Saturday’s game

WR Gamarion Carter

Lower Body

Out for Saturday’s game

WR Ezra McAllister

Undisclosed

Out for Saturday’s game

OL Junior Uzebu

Lower Body

Out for Saturday’s game

TE Josh Palmer

Back

Out for Saturday’s game

TE Cole Spence

Knee

Out for Saturday’s game

 

Auburn key players to watch

Vanderbilt key players to watch

  • RB Patrick Smith (277 yards, 2 TD)

  • WR Will Sheppard (591 yds, 8 TD)

  • WR Jayden McGowan (798 total yds)

  • S De’Rickey Wright (2 INT)

  • DB CJ Taylor (52 tackles)

