Auburn vs. Vanderbilt: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game in Nashville

Auburn travels to Nashville to face Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Auburn (4-4, 1-4 SEC) earned its first SEC win of the season last Saturday by defeating Mississippi State, 27-13, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. They hope to keep that momentum going this Saturday when facing Vanderbilt (2-7, 0-5 SEC). The Commodores enter the game with a seven-game losing streak and have a plethora of injuries that have plagued them this season.

Despite Vanderbilt’s recent setbacks, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze believes that the Commodores still have redeeming qualities.

I’m honestly impressed with some of the things they do. I don’t know what (AJ) Swann’s status is. I don’t really know if he can come back or not, but I would love to know that. (Ken) Seals and then this kid they brough in last week, (CJ) Taylor, is very athletic. That receiver is special, (Will) Shepherd. They make me nervous. You watch the way they competed against Georgia, particularly at home, I think they are a different team there. I’ve been impressed with Clark Lea every time I’ve been around him. They are going to be in the right spot. They are going to play hard. They are going to do the right things. If you go up there and you don’t get some momentum going your way, I’ve been there with a really good Ole Miss team, and it was tough. They have our full attention.

Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Auburn’s road trip to Vanderbilt including a broadcast guide, an injury report, and players to watch.

How to watch Saturday's game

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Time: 3 p.m. CT

TV Channel: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Aaron Murray, Taylor Davis)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Saturday's game

Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game at Vanderbilt. Pregame coverage begins at 11 a.m. CT.

Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:

Sirius/XM Ch. 392

Auburn Tigers injury report

DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite Biceps Out for the season

Vanderbilt injury report

DL Yilanan Ouattara Undisclosed Out for the Saturday’s game S Savion Riley Undisclosed Out for Saturday’s game WR Will Sheppard Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday’s game WR Quincy Skinner Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday’s game LB CJ Taylor Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday’s game QB AJ Swann Elbow Questionable for Saturday’s game CB BJ Anderson Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday’s game WR Gamarion Carter Lower Body Out for Saturday’s game WR Ezra McAllister Undisclosed Out for Saturday’s game OL Junior Uzebu Lower Body Out for Saturday’s game TE Josh Palmer Back Out for Saturday’s game TE Cole Spence Knee Out for Saturday’s game

Auburn key players to watch

QB Payton Thorne (100-of-156, 1,075 yards, 8 TD)

RB Jarquez Hunter (89 carries, 477 yds, 5 TD)

WR Jay Fair (25 rec, 266 yds, 2 TD)

LB Eugene Asante (62 tackles)

S Jaylin Simpson (4 INT)

Vanderbilt key players to watch

RB Patrick Smith (277 yards, 2 TD)

WR Will Sheppard (591 yds, 8 TD)

WR Jayden McGowan (798 total yds)

S De’Rickey Wright (2 INT)

DB CJ Taylor (52 tackles)

