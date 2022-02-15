Auburn vs Vanderbilt prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 16

Auburn vs Vanderbilt How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 16

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Auburn (23-2), Vanderbilt (13-11)

Auburn vs Vanderbilt Game Preview

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

No, the Commodores aren’t going to crank up the offense and they won’t keep up if Auburn goes off, but they have the ability to hit from three and the defense is terrific at guarding the outside.

It’s possible to make Auburn one dimensional. As good as it is, it’s been lousy from three – it hasn’t hit 30% from beyond the arc in any of its last six games – and there’s a problem when the free throws aren’t dropping.

Vanderbilt can pull this off if it can force a slew of turnovers and eventually make this a free throw shooting contest, but …

Why Auburn Will Win

Auburn should be deadly on the move.

Vanderbilt doesn’t move the ball around well enough to overcome the concerns on the inside against everything the Tigers can do. Auburn comes up with a whole lot of blocks and it’s killing everyone on the boards.

Vanderbilt is hardly awful on the boards, but it’s not going to be able to keep the Tigers off the offensive glass. They’re owning the inside and getting tons and tons of second chance points with ten or more offensive rebounds in the last six games with a whopping 21 in the loss to Arkansas and 23 in the win over Missouri.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

All of those offensive boards aren’t necessarily a good thing – Auburn is missing a whole lot shots lately and the threes just aren’t falling on a consistent basis. The defense will help pick up the slack.

Vanderbilt hasn’t been all that bad on the road overall, but it’s not going to be able to move the ball around well enough and it won’t be able to handle the Tigers inside on either end of the floor.

Auburn vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Lines

Auburn 77, Vanderbilt 66

