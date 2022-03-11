Auburn vs Texas A&M: Studs and Duds in the quarterfinal

The Auburn Tigers fell just short Friday afternoon to the Aggies.

First Half Thoughts

Auburn looked like an entirely different team in the first half of Friday’s game with the Aggies. It seemed like nothing was clicking on either end for the Tigers. Jabari Smith led in both points and rebounds in the first half with nine points and seven rebounds.

Every other facet of Auburn’s game plan just seemed out of sync. Guards Wendell Green Jr. and K.D. Johnson could not establish any type of rhythm offensively. It seemed like every three that the Aggies threw up was falling in. Walker Kessler was getting outmanned by Henry Coleman III. It just looked like the Tigers had lost their mojo, so to speak. Things went from worse to ugly when they ended the first break down 37-21.

Second Half Thoughts

For the latter part of the second half, the Aggies controlled the clock and the tempo of the game. It was the efforts of Wendell Green, Jabari Smith, and Walker Kessler that gave the Tigers a fighting chance. After going down 20, they began to claw their way back into the game. At one point towards the end of the game, they even cut it to a four-point lead for the Aggies.

However, Texas A&M’s ability to grab defensive rebounds and sink free throws carried them to a thrilling victory over the one-seeded Tigers.

We break down the studs and duds from the game.

Stud: Jabari Smith

If there was any bright spot to Auburn’s performance, it had to be Jabari Smith. The freshman phenom almost willed the Tigers to victory in the end, but it just wasn’t enough on Friday afternoon. Smith led the Tigers in scoring with 17. He also grabbed nine rebounds along with four assists. Moving forward, Tigers fans certainly hope his production only increases from here on out. They will definitely need it down the stretch.

Stud: Walker Kessler

The first half didn’t go as planned for the 7-footer. Duke transfer Henry Coleman III was inserting his will for the most part. However, things began to get better for Kessler in the second half. It surely looked as if Pearl had seen something in the Aggies defense that he could attack. The Tigers began to get the big-man more involved in the offense. His second-half effort was far greater than the first half. He would finish the game with 16 points, nine rebounds, and two assists.

Stud and Dud: Wendell Green Jr

Although Green Jr. finished the game with 15 points, his overall play wasn’t what we are used to seeing. The stats don’t show it, but he struggled for the majority of the game. He would finish the game shooting 5-12 to go along with two turnovers and five personal fouls. The Tigers will need him to be more consistent for the entire game as opposed to the final few minutes of the game.

Dud: KD Johnson

The K.D. we’re used to seeing was not on display Friday afternoon. It just seemed like nothing was clicking for the Sophomore. He finished the game shooting an uncommon 0-14 from the field and 0-6 from three-point range. To go along with that, he also had three turnovers on the day. Let’s hope that isn’t the same K.D. that we see come NCAA tournament play.

Dud: Rebounds and three-point shooting

The Tigers ended the day shooting just 9-36 from beyond the arc. It is upsetting to see how many open shots were missed, especially early on in the game. Another part of the game that beat the Tigers, in the end, was defensive rebounding. The Aggies outrebounded the Tigers 32-25. That is inexcusable in games of this magnitude. Bruce Pearl and his coaching staff will certainly have to address these inconsistencies heading into March Madness.

