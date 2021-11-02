Auburn vs Texas A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Auburn vs Texas A&M How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Kyle Field, College Station, TX

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Auburn (6-2), Texas A&M (6-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Auburn vs Texas A&M Game Preview

Why Auburn Will Win

Bo Nix is on fire.

He might not be putting up crazy numbers, but the veteran Auburn quarterback is playing like a guy who went through the wars for two years and now knows what he’s doing.

The junior has pushed well past 200 yards passing in every SEC game, and he’s making more and more big plays, hitting over ten yards per throw over the last two weeks.

The defense was able to hold its own against the dangerous – but banged up – Ole Miss offense, the running attack is balancing things out, and the team is playing with more and more confidence.

The Tigers have won four out of their last five, with the one loss against Georgia. Besides Nix, how is this all working? The defensive front is getting into the backfield, the offensive line has been solid, and everything should be helped by a Texas A&M passing game that’s coming into the game struggling.

But …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 10

Why Texas A&M Will Win

A&M should be able to run the ball.

The great day from Zach Calzada and the passing game against Alabama appeared to be a mirage – it’s been a struggle through the air against Missouri and South Carolina. However, the ground attack has gone off with Isaiah Spiller hitting 100 yards in three of his last four games.

The Auburn defense might be effectively playing well – lots of bending without a ton of breaking – but Georgia, Arkansas, and Georgia State all hit 200 yards on the ground against the Tiger D.

Story continues

The A&M defense is getting the job done, coming off one of its best performances of the season in the blowout win over South Carolina. And …

What’s Going To Happen

The Aggies are rested.

They’ve had two weeks off after winning their last two games by a combined score of 79-28, and now it’s time to win a really, really big game again.

A&M still needs another Alabama loss – go Auburn – but it’ll grind its way out to a terrific win here to keep hopes of winning the SEC West alive.

Yes, Nix is playing well, and the offense is doing a great job, but the A&M defense will come up with a gem.

Auburn vs Texas A&M Prediction, Lines

Texas A&M 28, Auburn 23

Line: Texas A&M -4.5, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

5: Belfast

1: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings