Auburn vs Texas A&M prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 12

Auburn vs Texas A&M How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Texas A&M (15-9), Auburn (22-2)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Auburn vs Texas A&M Game Preview

Why Texas A&M Will Win

So how did Arkansas do it?

How did the Hogs managed to pull off the overtime thriller over Auburn? The free throw line.

Arkansas forced 28 Auburn fouls and got to the line 32 times making 26 of their attempts. Auburn made just 8-of-17 in the 80-76 loss.

That, and the Tigers weren’t hitting enough from the field.

This is a streaking shooting team, struggling from the field against Missouri and failing to hit 40% in three of the last five games.

Texas A&M is great at getting to the free throw line, it rebounds well enough to generate a few second chance points, no one in the SEC forces more turnovers, and …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Auburn Will Win

Texas A&M just doesn’t seem to know how to win.

Oh sure, it pushed Arkansas to overtime … and lost.

It was close in two games against LSU, was okay against Kentucky, and shot well against Missouri, and lost all of those games, too.

What’s the problem? Defensive rebounding. Team after team after team ends up being too active on the offensive glass against this group.

A&M might force a bunch of mistakes, but it’s also getting hammered from three.

Auburn has too much scoring punch inside and out, the defense blocks too many shots, and …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Okay so the “Texas A&M doesn’t seem to know how to win” line is weak, but here’s where that’s a thing. The free throw line.

Yup, Auburn commits a ton of fouls, and yup, Texas A&M gets to the free throw line. It also misses WAY too many of them, and that’s a problem for a team that’s able to keep games low scoring and close.

Story continues

Auburn at home will open things up a bit, and A&M won’t have the outside shooting to get past the energy of an early Tiger surge.

Auburn vs Texas A&M Prediction, Lines

Auburn 80, Texas A&M 68

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 3

5: Super Bowl – the actual game

1: Super Bowl – everything else

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams