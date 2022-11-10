Auburn vs. Texas A&M: Injury report ahead of Saturday’s game

The Auburn Tigers return to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday to face Texas A&M in its SEC home finale at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Auburn has seen its’ share of injuries this season, and that will carry over to this week’s game with Texas A&M. The Tigers have four players that have suffered season-ending injuries, including OL Austin Troxell, who added his name to that list this week.

Troxell suffered a knee injury in last Saturday’s overtime loss to Mississippi State which required surgery. Troxell underwent surgery on Monday, thus ending his season. Interim head coach Cadillac Williams shared sympathy for Troxell during Monday’s press conference.

I feel for that young man because he has given a lot to this program. He’s an Auburn man through and through. I’m proud of that young man. I personally hurt for him and know how he feels.

Texas A&M has had its share of injury woes as well, but last week it was a flu outbreak that kept several players out of its loss to Florida, one of those being freshman quarterback Conner Weigman. He is listed as questionable for this week, so the Tigers may need to have a spare game plan for quarterback Haynes King on Saturday.

Here is a look at the most recent injury report for Auburn and Texas A&M ahead of Saturday’s game at Jordan-Hare Stadium:

Auburn Injury Report

QB Zach Calzada Shoulder Out for the season RB Jordon Ingram Knee Out for the season EDGE Eku Leota Pectoral Out for the season OL Austin Troxell Knee Out for the season OL Tate Johnson Elbow Out until late November QB T.J. Finley Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday’s game

Texas A&M injury report

OL Bryce Foster Knee Out for the season QB Max Johnson Hand Out for Saturday’s game OL Aki Ogunbiyi Knee Out for the season WR Ainias Smith Ankle Out for the season OL Jordan Spasojevic-Moko Ankle Out for the season DB Antonio Johnson Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday’s game DB Miles Jones Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday’s game WR Chase Lane Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday’s game DB Denver Harris Suspension Out for Saturday’s game WR Chris Marshall Suspension Out for Saturday’s game OL P.J. Williams Suspension Out for Saturday’s game QB Conner Weigman Illness Questionable for Saturday’s game

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire