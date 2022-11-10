Auburn vs. Texas A&M: Injury report ahead of Saturday’s game
The Auburn Tigers return to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday to face Texas A&M in its SEC home finale at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Auburn has seen its’ share of injuries this season, and that will carry over to this week’s game with Texas A&M. The Tigers have four players that have suffered season-ending injuries, including OL Austin Troxell, who added his name to that list this week.
Troxell suffered a knee injury in last Saturday’s overtime loss to Mississippi State which required surgery. Troxell underwent surgery on Monday, thus ending his season. Interim head coach Cadillac Williams shared sympathy for Troxell during Monday’s press conference.
I feel for that young man because he has given a lot to this program. He’s an Auburn man through and through. I’m proud of that young man. I personally hurt for him and know how he feels.
Texas A&M has had its share of injury woes as well, but last week it was a flu outbreak that kept several players out of its loss to Florida, one of those being freshman quarterback Conner Weigman. He is listed as questionable for this week, so the Tigers may need to have a spare game plan for quarterback Haynes King on Saturday.
Here is a look at the most recent injury report for Auburn and Texas A&M ahead of Saturday’s game at Jordan-Hare Stadium:
Auburn Injury Report
QB Zach Calzada
Shoulder
Out for the season
RB Jordon Ingram
Knee
Out for the season
EDGE Eku Leota
Pectoral
Out for the season
OL Austin Troxell
Knee
Out for the season
OL Tate Johnson
Elbow
Out until late November
QB T.J. Finley
Undisclosed
Questionable for Saturday’s game
Texas A&M injury report
OL Bryce Foster
Knee
Out for the season
QB Max Johnson
Hand
Out for Saturday’s game
OL Aki Ogunbiyi
Knee
Out for the season
WR Ainias Smith
Ankle
Out for the season
OL Jordan Spasojevic-Moko
Ankle
Out for the season
DB Antonio Johnson
Undisclosed
Questionable for Saturday’s game
DB Miles Jones
Undisclosed
Questionable for Saturday’s game
WR Chase Lane
Undisclosed
Questionable for Saturday’s game
DB Denver Harris
Suspension
Out for Saturday’s game
WR Chris Marshall
Suspension
Out for Saturday’s game
OL P.J. Williams
Suspension
Out for Saturday’s game
QB Conner Weigman
Illness
Questionable for Saturday’s game