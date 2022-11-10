Auburn vs. Texas A&M: Injury report ahead of Saturday’s game

Taylor Jones
·2 min read

The Auburn Tigers return to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday to face Texas A&M in its SEC home finale at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Auburn has seen its’ share of injuries this season, and that will carry over to this week’s game with Texas A&M. The Tigers have four players that have suffered season-ending injuries, including OL Austin Troxell, who added his name to that list this week.

Troxell suffered a knee injury in last Saturday’s overtime loss to Mississippi State which required surgery. Troxell underwent surgery on Monday, thus ending his season. Interim head coach Cadillac Williams shared sympathy for Troxell during Monday’s press conference.

I feel for that young man because he has given a lot to this program. He’s an Auburn man through and through. I’m proud of that young man. I personally hurt for him and know how he feels.

Texas A&M has had its share of injury woes as well, but last week it was a flu outbreak that kept several players out of its loss to Florida, one of those being freshman quarterback Conner Weigman. He is listed as questionable for this week, so the Tigers may need to have a spare game plan for quarterback Haynes King on Saturday.

Here is a look at the most recent injury report for Auburn and Texas A&M ahead of Saturday’s game at Jordan-Hare Stadium:

Auburn Injury Report

QB Zach Calzada

Shoulder

Out for the season

RB Jordon Ingram

Knee

Out for the season

EDGE Eku Leota

Pectoral

Out for the season

OL Austin Troxell

Knee

Out for the season

OL Tate Johnson

Elbow

Out until late November

QB T.J. Finley

Undisclosed

Questionable for Saturday’s game

 

Texas A&M injury report

OL Bryce Foster

Knee

Out for the season

QB Max Johnson

Hand

Out for Saturday’s game

OL Aki Ogunbiyi

Knee

Out for the season

WR Ainias Smith

Ankle

Out for the season

OL Jordan Spasojevic-Moko

Ankle

Out for the season

DB Antonio Johnson

Undisclosed

Questionable for Saturday’s game

DB Miles Jones

Undisclosed

Questionable for Saturday’s game

WR Chase Lane

Undisclosed

Questionable for Saturday’s game

DB Denver Harris

Suspension

Out for Saturday’s game

WR Chris Marshall

Suspension

Out for Saturday’s game

OL P.J. Williams

Suspension

Out for Saturday’s game

QB Conner Weigman

Illness

Questionable for Saturday’s game

 

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

