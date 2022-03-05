Auburn vs South Carolina: Three stars and Tigers recap

The Auburn Tigers secured the SEC Championship on Saturday.

First Half Thoughts

It was a half of runs as the Tigers came out firing with a 9-2 run to begin the game. They opened the game with Walker Kessler leading the way early with a big dunk and wide-open three-point shot. Auburn remained in control throughout the first half but a run by South Carolina got the Gamecocks within two points before another run by Auburn.

Auburn finished the first half on a 24-9 run to close it out. Freshman Jarbai Smith led the way with 15 points and five rebounds.

Second Half Thoughts

As we have seen time and time again, the Auburn offense came out in a shooting slump to begin the half. Over the first four-plus minutes, the Gamecocks got back into the game after falling behind by 19. At one point. The game tightened up at 50-40 with 15:43 to go in the half.

After the Tigers were able to build up another 19-point lead, the Gamecocks just came fighting back. They were able to chip away down to a seven-point game with 1:16 remaining in the second half.

The Tigers found a way after Smith sealed the deal with two late free throws.

Next, the first of three stars of the game.

Star 1: Jabari Smith

It was a monster first half for the standout freshman. He finished with 15 points ahead of the break. Smith would finish with a game-high 21 points and six rebounds to lead the Tigers to victory.

Next, the big man

Star 2: Walker Kessler

Kessler made his mark early in the game with quick scoring in the first half. He even made a three-pointer at the behest of the soldout crowd at Neville Arena. Kessler scored 11 points with six rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.

Finally, we have the KD takeover

Star 3: KD Johnson

It was looking like Wendell Green Jr would make our third star of the game but KD Johnson took over in the second half. He poured in 18 points in the game. Johnson was a major factor down the stretch.