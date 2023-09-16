Advertisement

Auburn vs. Samford: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game at Jordan-Hare Stadium

Taylor Jones
·3 min read

Auburn plays Samford on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Auburn Tigers return to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday for one final nonconference tune-up ahead of next week’s SEC opener at Texas A&M. Auburn hopes to improve its record to 3-0 on Saturday against an in-state foe in Samford.

Samford enters with a 1-1 record after most recently dropping a contest to Western Carolina. Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is excited for the opportunity to play against Samford and head coach Chris Hatcher.

“Hatcher and I have known each other for years. I think he is one of the better offensive coaches in football. He has done a remarkable job there. He will have his kids excited and well prepared to play here I have no doubt, they will test you in the passing game for sure and throw it all around. I think the last time he played here it was every formation you could imagine that he pulled out and had success moving the ball. I have great respect for him as a man and as a coach. I know he will have his guys ready.”

Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Auburn’s game with Samford including a broadcast guide, an injury report, and players to watch.

How to stream Saturday's game

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 17

  • Time: 6 p.m. CT

  • TV Channel: ESPN+ (Clay Matvick, Aaron Murray)

How to listen to Saturday's game

AP Photo/John Bazemore
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game vs. Samford.

Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:

Sirius/XM

Ch. 192

Abbeville

98.7 FM

Albany, Georgia

102.9 FM

Atlanta, Georgia

1010 AM

Auburn

94.3 FM

Alexander City

97.5 FM

Andalusia

93.7 FM

Bainbridge, Georgia

99.3 FM

Bainbridge, Georgia

930 AM

Birmingham

100.5 FM

Centre

100.5 FM

Centre

990 AM

Columbus, Georgia

102.9 FM

Cullman

92.1 FM

Cullman

98.3 FM

Demopolis

106.5 FM

Dothan

102.5 FM

Eufaula

102.9 FM

Evergreen

101.1 FM

Flomaton

105.1 FM

Florence

94.9 FM

Foley

92.5 FM

Foley

1310 AM

Fort Payne

100.9 FM

Fort Payne

1250 AM

Gadsden

1350 AM

Greenville

94.3 FM

Hackleburg

95.5 FM

Huntsville

100.3 FM

Jasper

88.5 FM

Ocean Springs, Mississippi

106.5 FM

Oxford

92.7 FM

LaGrange, Georgia

102.3 FM

Macon, Georgia

102.9 FM

Mobile

106.5 FM

Montgomery

92.3 FM

Moulton

97.9 FM

Panama City, Florida

104.3 FM

Pensacola, Florida

105.1 FM

Roanoke

102.3 FM

Scottsboro

1050 AM

Selma

1490 AM

Spartanburg, SC

1530 AM

Sylacauga

100.3 FM

Sylacauga

1290 AM

Thomasville

95.5 FM

Troy

970 AM

Tuscaloosa

100.5 FM

Vernon

100.7 FM

Vernon

1380 AM

Auburn injury report

Austin Perryman/Auburn Athletics
Austin Perryman/Auburn Athletics

WR Nick Mardner

Undisclosed

Questionable for Saturday’s game

CB JD Rhym

Undisclosed

Questionable for Saturday’s game

LB Austin Keys

Thumb

Out indefinitely

Auburn key players

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

  • QB Payton Thorne (19-of-31, 235 yards, 3 TD, INT)

  • RB Damari Alston (16 carries, 94 yards, TD)

  • WR Jay Fair (7 catches, 81 yards, 2 TD)

  • LB Eugene Asante (18 TT, 3.5 TFL)

  • Star Donovan Kaufman (12 tackles)

Samford players to watch

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

  • QB Michael Hiers (49-of-69, 690 yards, 6 TD)

  • RB Mychael Hamilton (11 carries, 98 yards, 2 TD)

  • WR Ty King (8 catches, 157 yards)

  • WR Chandler Smith (11 catches, 130 yards, 2 TD)

  • LB Noah Martin (20 tackles)

