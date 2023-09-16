Auburn vs. Samford: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game at Jordan-Hare Stadium
Auburn plays Samford on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Auburn Tigers return to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday for one final nonconference tune-up ahead of next week’s SEC opener at Texas A&M. Auburn hopes to improve its record to 3-0 on Saturday against an in-state foe in Samford.
Samford enters with a 1-1 record after most recently dropping a contest to Western Carolina. Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is excited for the opportunity to play against Samford and head coach Chris Hatcher.
“Hatcher and I have known each other for years. I think he is one of the better offensive coaches in football. He has done a remarkable job there. He will have his kids excited and well prepared to play here I have no doubt, they will test you in the passing game for sure and throw it all around. I think the last time he played here it was every formation you could imagine that he pulled out and had success moving the ball. I have great respect for him as a man and as a coach. I know he will have his guys ready.”
Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Auburn’s game with Samford including a broadcast guide, an injury report, and players to watch.
How to stream Saturday's game
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 17
Time: 6 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN+ (Clay Matvick, Aaron Murray)
How to listen to Saturday's game
Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game vs. Samford.
Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:
Sirius/XM
Ch. 192
Abbeville
98.7 FM
Albany, Georgia
102.9 FM
Atlanta, Georgia
1010 AM
Auburn
94.3 FM
Alexander City
97.5 FM
Andalusia
93.7 FM
Bainbridge, Georgia
99.3 FM
Bainbridge, Georgia
930 AM
Birmingham
100.5 FM
Centre
100.5 FM
Centre
990 AM
Columbus, Georgia
102.9 FM
Cullman
92.1 FM
Cullman
98.3 FM
Demopolis
106.5 FM
Dothan
102.5 FM
Eufaula
102.9 FM
Evergreen
101.1 FM
Flomaton
105.1 FM
Florence
94.9 FM
Foley
92.5 FM
Foley
1310 AM
Fort Payne
100.9 FM
Fort Payne
1250 AM
Gadsden
1350 AM
Greenville
94.3 FM
Hackleburg
95.5 FM
Huntsville
100.3 FM
Jasper
88.5 FM
Ocean Springs, Mississippi
106.5 FM
Oxford
92.7 FM
LaGrange, Georgia
102.3 FM
Macon, Georgia
102.9 FM
Mobile
106.5 FM
Montgomery
92.3 FM
Moulton
97.9 FM
Panama City, Florida
104.3 FM
Pensacola, Florida
105.1 FM
Roanoke
102.3 FM
Scottsboro
1050 AM
Selma
1490 AM
Spartanburg, SC
1530 AM
Sylacauga
100.3 FM
Sylacauga
1290 AM
Thomasville
95.5 FM
Troy
970 AM
Tuscaloosa
100.5 FM
Vernon
100.7 FM
Vernon
1380 AM
Auburn injury report
WR Nick Mardner
Undisclosed
Questionable for Saturday’s game
CB JD Rhym
Undisclosed
Questionable for Saturday’s game
LB Austin Keys
Thumb
Out indefinitely
Auburn key players
QB Payton Thorne (19-of-31, 235 yards, 3 TD, INT)
RB Damari Alston (16 carries, 94 yards, TD)
WR Jay Fair (7 catches, 81 yards, 2 TD)
LB Eugene Asante (18 TT, 3.5 TFL)
Star Donovan Kaufman (12 tackles)
Samford players to watch
QB Michael Hiers (49-of-69, 690 yards, 6 TD)
RB Mychael Hamilton (11 carries, 98 yards, 2 TD)
WR Ty King (8 catches, 157 yards)
WR Chandler Smith (11 catches, 130 yards, 2 TD)
LB Noah Martin (20 tackles)