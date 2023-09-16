Auburn vs. Samford: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game at Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn plays Samford on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Auburn Tigers return to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday for one final nonconference tune-up ahead of next week’s SEC opener at Texas A&M. Auburn hopes to improve its record to 3-0 on Saturday against an in-state foe in Samford.

Samford enters with a 1-1 record after most recently dropping a contest to Western Carolina. Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is excited for the opportunity to play against Samford and head coach Chris Hatcher.

“Hatcher and I have known each other for years. I think he is one of the better offensive coaches in football. He has done a remarkable job there. He will have his kids excited and well prepared to play here I have no doubt, they will test you in the passing game for sure and throw it all around. I think the last time he played here it was every formation you could imagine that he pulled out and had success moving the ball. I have great respect for him as a man and as a coach. I know he will have his guys ready.”

Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Auburn’s game with Samford including a broadcast guide, an injury report, and players to watch.

How to stream Saturday's game

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 17

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN+ (Clay Matvick, Aaron Murray)

How to listen to Saturday's game

Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game vs. Samford.

Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:

Auburn injury report

WR Nick Mardner Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday’s game CB JD Rhym Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday’s game LB Austin Keys Thumb Out indefinitely

Auburn key players

QB Payton Thorne (19-of-31, 235 yards, 3 TD, INT)

RB Damari Alston (16 carries, 94 yards, TD)

WR Jay Fair (7 catches, 81 yards, 2 TD)

LB Eugene Asante (18 TT, 3.5 TFL)

Star Donovan Kaufman (12 tackles)

Samford players to watch

QB Michael Hiers (49-of-69, 690 yards, 6 TD)

RB Mychael Hamilton (11 carries, 98 yards, 2 TD)

WR Ty King (8 catches, 157 yards)

WR Chandler Smith (11 catches, 130 yards, 2 TD)

LB Noah Martin (20 tackles)

