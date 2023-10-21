Advertisement

Auburn vs. Ole Miss: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game at Jordan-Hare Stadium

Taylor Jones
Auburn plays No. 12 Ole Miss on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Auburn (3-3, 0-3 SEC) is searching for its first SEC win of the Hugh Freeze campaign and looks to upset Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1 SEC) at home in order to end the streak.

Ole Miss brings a high-octane offense to the Plains, and Freeze knows how important it is for his team to play at a high level.

“I think this is the third straight week that we’ll be facing the top three offenses in the conference – Georgia, LSU, and Ole Miss. It’s going to be a tremendous challenge. I’m thankful that we’re at home in Jordan-Hare. We need it to be at its all-time best, and I know it will be. We’ll get ready and excited to play in this challenge, but it’s a really good football team coming in.”

Below, you will find important information regarding Auburn’s primetime game with Ole Miss including a broadcast guide, an injury report, and key players to watch.

How to watch Saturday's game

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

  • Time: 6 p.m. CT

  • TV Channel: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George)

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Saturday's game

Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game against Ole Miss. Pregame coverage begins at 3 p.m. CT.

Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:

Auburn Injury Report

RB Damari Alston

Shoulder

Questionable for Saturday’s game

WR Ja’Varrius Johnson

Elbow

Questionable for Saturday’s game

DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite

Bicep

Out for the season

CB Keionte Scott

Ankle

Doubtful for Saturday’s game

LB Austin Keys

Thumb

Doubtful for Saturday’s game

 

Ole Miss Injury Report

WR Jordan Watkins

Hand

Probable for Saturday’s game

TE Caden Prieskorn

Personal

Probable for Saturday’s game

WR Tre Harris

Lower Body

Probable for Saturday’s game

WR Zakari Franklin

Undisclosed

Questionable for Saturday’s game

TE Hudson Wolfe

Shoulder

Out for Saturday’s game

WR Qua Davis

Undisclosed

Out for Saturday’s game

Auburn's players to watch

  • WR Jay Fair (21 catches, 232 yards, 2 TD)

  • K Alex McPherson (19-19 extra points, 6-6 FG, long of 53)

  • LB Eugene Asante (47 tackles, 3 sacks, FR)

  • DL Marcus Harris (22 tackles, 2.5 sacks)

  • CB Jaylin Simpson (4 interceptions)

Ole Miss players to watch

  • RB Quinshon Judkins (108 carries, 469 yards, 6 TD)

  • QB Jaxson Dart (107-167, 1,638 yards, 12 TD)

  • WR Dayton Wade (27 catches, 390 yards, 2 TD)

  • S Trey Washington (42 tackles)

  • LB Suntarine Perkins (3.5 sacks)

