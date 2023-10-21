Auburn vs. Ole Miss: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game at Jordan-Hare Stadium
Auburn plays No. 12 Ole Miss on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
Auburn (3-3, 0-3 SEC) is searching for its first SEC win of the Hugh Freeze campaign and looks to upset Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1 SEC) at home in order to end the streak.
Ole Miss brings a high-octane offense to the Plains, and Freeze knows how important it is for his team to play at a high level.
“I think this is the third straight week that we’ll be facing the top three offenses in the conference – Georgia, LSU, and Ole Miss. It’s going to be a tremendous challenge. I’m thankful that we’re at home in Jordan-Hare. We need it to be at its all-time best, and I know it will be. We’ll get ready and excited to play in this challenge, but it’s a really good football team coming in.”
Below, you will find important information regarding Auburn’s primetime game with Ole Miss including a broadcast guide, an injury report, and key players to watch.
How to watch Saturday's game
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 21
Time: 6 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George)
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
How to listen to Saturday's game
Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game against Ole Miss. Pregame coverage begins at 3 p.m. CT.
Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:
Auburn Injury Report
RB Damari Alston
Shoulder
Questionable for Saturday’s game
WR Ja’Varrius Johnson
Elbow
Questionable for Saturday’s game
DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite
Bicep
Out for the season
CB Keionte Scott
Ankle
Doubtful for Saturday’s game
LB Austin Keys
Thumb
Doubtful for Saturday’s game
Ole Miss Injury Report
WR Jordan Watkins
Hand
Probable for Saturday’s game
TE Caden Prieskorn
Personal
Probable for Saturday’s game
WR Tre Harris
Lower Body
Probable for Saturday’s game
WR Zakari Franklin
Undisclosed
Questionable for Saturday’s game
TE Hudson Wolfe
Shoulder
Out for Saturday’s game
WR Qua Davis
Undisclosed
Out for Saturday’s game
Auburn's players to watch
WR Jay Fair (21 catches, 232 yards, 2 TD)
K Alex McPherson (19-19 extra points, 6-6 FG, long of 53)
LB Eugene Asante (47 tackles, 3 sacks, FR)
DL Marcus Harris (22 tackles, 2.5 sacks)
CB Jaylin Simpson (4 interceptions)
Ole Miss players to watch
RB Quinshon Judkins (108 carries, 469 yards, 6 TD)
QB Jaxson Dart (107-167, 1,638 yards, 12 TD)
WR Dayton Wade (27 catches, 390 yards, 2 TD)
S Trey Washington (42 tackles)
LB Suntarine Perkins (3.5 sacks)