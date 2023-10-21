Auburn vs. Ole Miss: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game at Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn plays No. 12 Ole Miss on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Auburn (3-3, 0-3 SEC) is searching for its first SEC win of the Hugh Freeze campaign and looks to upset Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1 SEC) at home in order to end the streak.

Ole Miss brings a high-octane offense to the Plains, and Freeze knows how important it is for his team to play at a high level.

“I think this is the third straight week that we’ll be facing the top three offenses in the conference – Georgia, LSU, and Ole Miss. It’s going to be a tremendous challenge. I’m thankful that we’re at home in Jordan-Hare. We need it to be at its all-time best, and I know it will be. We’ll get ready and excited to play in this challenge, but it’s a really good football team coming in.”

Below, you will find important information regarding Auburn’s primetime game with Ole Miss including a broadcast guide, an injury report, and key players to watch.

How to watch Saturday's game

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Saturday's game

Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game against Ole Miss. Pregame coverage begins at 3 p.m. CT.

Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:

Sirius/XM Ch. 192 Abbeville 98.7 FM Albany, Georgia 102.9 FM Atlanta, Georgia 1010 AM Auburn 94.3 FM Alexander City 97.5 FM Andalusia 93.7 FM Bainbridge, Georgia 99.3 FM Bainbridge, Georgia 930 AM Birmingham 100.5 FM Centre 100.5 FM Centre 990 AM Columbus, Georgia 102.9 FM Cullman 92.1 FM Cullman 98.3 FM Demopolis 106.5 FM Dothan 102.5 FM Eufaula 102.9 FM Evergreen 101.1 FM Flomaton 105.1 FM Florence 94.9 FM Foley 92.5 FM Foley 1310 AM Fort Payne 100.9 FM Fort Payne 1250 AM Gadsden 1350 AM Greenville 94.3 FM Hackleburg 95.5 FM Huntsville 100.3 FM Jasper 88.5 FM Ocean Springs, Mississippi 106.5 FM Oxford 92.7 FM LaGrange, Georgia 102.3 FM Macon, Georgia 102.9 FM Mobile 106.5 FM Montgomery 92.3 FM Moulton 97.9 FM Panama City, Florida 104.3 FM Pensacola, Florida 105.1 FM Roanoke 102.3 FM Scottsboro 1050 AM Selma 1490 AM Spartanburg, SC 1530 AM Sylacauga 100.3 FM Sylacauga 1290 AM Thomasville 95.5 FM Troy 970 AM Tuscaloosa 100.5 FM Vernon 100.7 FM Vernon 1380 AM

Auburn Injury Report

RB Damari Alston Shoulder Questionable for Saturday’s game WR Ja’Varrius Johnson Elbow Questionable for Saturday’s game DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite Bicep Out for the season CB Keionte Scott Ankle Doubtful for Saturday’s game LB Austin Keys Thumb Doubtful for Saturday’s game

Ole Miss Injury Report

WR Jordan Watkins Hand Probable for Saturday’s game TE Caden Prieskorn Personal Probable for Saturday’s game WR Tre Harris Lower Body Probable for Saturday’s game WR Zakari Franklin Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday’s game TE Hudson Wolfe Shoulder Out for Saturday’s game WR Qua Davis Undisclosed Out for Saturday’s game

Auburn's players to watch

WR Jay Fair (21 catches, 232 yards, 2 TD)

K Alex McPherson (19-19 extra points, 6-6 FG, long of 53)

LB Eugene Asante (47 tackles, 3 sacks, FR)

DL Marcus Harris (22 tackles, 2.5 sacks)

CB Jaylin Simpson (4 interceptions)

Ole Miss players to watch

RB Quinshon Judkins (108 carries, 469 yards, 6 TD)

QB Jaxson Dart (107-167, 1,638 yards, 12 TD)

WR Dayton Wade (27 catches, 390 yards, 2 TD)

S Trey Washington (42 tackles)

LB Suntarine Perkins (3.5 sacks)

