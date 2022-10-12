Auburn vs Ole Miss prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Auburn vs Ole Miss How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Auburn (3-3), Ole Miss (6-0)

Auburn vs Ole Miss Game Preview

Why Auburn Will Win

The pressure is off.

Auburn is 3-3, the schedule ahead – Arkansas, at Mississippi State, Texas A&M, WKU, at Alabama – should make getting to six wins and a bowl game almost impossible with the way the team is playing, head coach Bryan Harsin is all but fired, the base is already fitting Hugh Freeze with a visor, and …

There’s still talent here.

The Tigers gave LSU a push, beat Missouri, and the season certainly isn’t over as long as the defense can come up with a few huge performances. The 42-10 loss to Georgia was an outlier – that’s Georgia in a bad mood.

The run defense has been solid against just about everyone else, the offense should be able to at least shorten the game against an Ole Miss team that keeps the ball for around 24 minutes per game, and again, the pressure is off because the expectations are so low.

Ole Miss might be 6-0, but it came this close to dropping that thriller to Kentucky, and there was that other great win against … uhhhh … Vanderbilt? Troy? Georgia Tech?

Flip the Ole Miss and Auburn schedules the Tigers are probably 5-1 and the Rebels probably have two losses.

However …

Why Ole Miss Will Win

Ole Miss has itself some killers in the offensive backfield.

The 1-2 rushing punch of Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans has been all but unstoppable, QB Jaxson Dart is settling into the gig – he’s coming off a 448-yard passing day against Vandy – and Auburn can’t keep up with any of it.

The Tiger offense just isn’t working. It can’t move the chains, it’s not getting enough out of the ground game, and it hasn’t scored more than 17 points in a month.

The Ole Miss offensive front has been outstanding, the defense is allowing just 14.5 points per game, and those skill parts have the ability to turn the lights out by the end of the first quarter if everything goes right.

What’s Going To Happen

Again, it’s not like Ole Miss has dealt with anything nasty yet. It’s not like it’s playing in the SEC West or anyth …

Here we go. Six games, all against SEC West teams, and this is almost certainly going to be the easiest of the bunch.

Auburn will score in this. It’ll come up with a few grinding drives to make this watchable for a little while, and then Ole Miss will go Ole Miss with two touchdown drives in a hiccup to put this out of reach.

Auburn vs Ole Miss Prediction, Line

Ole Miss 34, Auburn 16

Line: Ole Miss -14.5, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Auburn vs Ole Miss Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

