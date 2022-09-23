Auburn vs. Missouri: Stream, injury report, broadcast information for Saturday’s game

Auburn plays Missouri on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Auburn Tigers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) welcome Missouri (2-1, 0-0 SEC) to the Plains for the SEC opener. Auburn will look to bounce back after suffering a tough 41-12 loss to Penn State last Saturday. The main storyline to watch for Auburn this week will be the quarterbacks. Auburn learned that they would be without quarterbacks T.J. Finley and Zach Calzada due to shoulder injuries, which leaves Robby Ashford to take over the role for the Missouri game.

Missouri, meanwhile, will hit the road for the second time this season. Their first road trip did not go well for them, as they traveled to Kansas State in week two to clash with their former Big 12 rival. The Wildcats outgained Missouri 336-222 in the total yards category on their way to a 40-12 win. The Tigers bounced back last week by defeating Abilene Christian, 34-17.

If you are wondering how to watch and listen to Saturday’s game, here is a rundown of key information:

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, September 24

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN (Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: Auburn Sports Network (Andy Burcham, Stan White, Ronnie Brown)

Missouri at Auburn injury report:

Auburn

QB T.J. Finley (shoulder), 1 week

QB Zach Calzada (shoulder), out for season

Missouri

WR Luther Burdette (undisclosed), questionable

WR Demariyon Houston (undisclosed), 1 week

RB Elijah Young (undisclosed), 1 week

RB Nathanael Peat (undisclosed), probable

DL Ky Montgomery (knee), questionable

DL DJ Wesolak (illness), questionable

OL Hyrin White (leg), out indefinitely

Players to watch

Auburn

RB Tank Bigsby

LB Cam Riley

LB Owen Pappoe

Missouri

QB Brady Cook

WR Dominic Lovett

LB Ty’ron Hopper

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire