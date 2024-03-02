Auburn vs. Mississippi State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game at Neville Arena

The No. 11 Auburn Tigers welcome the Mississippi State Bulldogs to Neville Aren on Saturday for a rematch. If you are wondering how to watch the game live, you have come to the right place.

Mississippi State dominated the boards in the first meeting between these two SEC squads in January by out-rebounding the Tigers, 45-30. It did not help matters that Auburn only shot 34% from the field while posting just 58 points, a season-low.

As the calendar turns to March, Auburn has a great opportunity to build its resume ahead of the SEC Tournament and the NCAA selection show. Head coach Bruce Pearl says that playing Mississippi State will prepare his team for what is to come this month.

“(Mississippi State is) playing as well as any team in the SEC right now. This will be a real challenge and real test for us right now,” Pearl said. “This is what NCAA Tournament teams are going to look like if you just take where Mississippi State is in the NET, they’d be a 6-seed, maybe a 7-seed. These are the teams you have to beat to advance. A tremendous opportunity and great challenge. Five of their seven SEC losses are within nine points. Close losses. They are able to control tempo because they just don’t go too fast. You would anticipate a close game.”

Below, you will find key information ahead of Saturday’s tilt between Auburn and Mississippi State at Neville Arena including a broadcast guide, projected starters, and key players to watch.

How to watch Saturday's game

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, March 2

Time: 3 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN 2 (Roy Philpott, Dane Bradshaw)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Saturday's game

The Auburn Sports Network will have live coverage of Saturday’s game between the Tigers and Bulldogs. Pregame coverage with Andy Burcham and Sonny Smith will begin at 2:30 p.m. CT. Find your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate below.

Sirius/XM Ch. 82 Abbeville 98.7 FM Albany, Georgia 102.9 FM Alexander City 97.5 FM Andalusia 93.7 FM Atlanta, Georgia 1010 AM Auburn 94.3 FM Birmingham 100.5 FM Centre 100.5 FM Centre 990 AM Columbus, Georgia 540 AM Cullman 92.1 FM Cullman 98.3 FM Demopolis 106.5 FM Dothan 102.5 FM Evergreen 101.1 FM Flomaton 105.1 FM Florence 94.9 FM Foley 92.5 FM Foley 1310 AM Fort Payne 100.9 FM Fort Payne 1250 AM Gadsden 1350 AM Greenville 94.3 FM Hackleburg 95.5 FM Huntsville 100.3 FM Jasper 88.5 FM LaGrange, Georgia 102.3 FM Mobile 106.5 FM Montgomery 92.3 FM Moulton 97.9 FM Ocean Springs, Mississippi 106.5 FM Oxford 92.7 FM Panama City, Florida 104.3 FM Pensacola, Florida 105.1 FM Roanoke 102.3 FM Scottsboro 1050 AM Selma 1490 AM Sylacauga 100.3 FM Sylacauga 1290 AM Thomasville 95.5 FM Troy 970 AM Tuscaloosa 100.5 FM Vernon 100.7 FM Vernon 1380 AM

Auburn's projected starting five

Mississippi State's projected starting five

Pos. Name Class PPG RPG APG G Josh Hubbard Fr. 15.9 2.3 1.7 F Tolu Smith Gr. 17.1 8.3 1.3 G Shakeel Moore Sr. 8.8 2.5 2.0 F Cameron Matthews Sr. 9.5 7.0 3.0 G Shawn Jones Jr. So. 4.9 2.0 1.1

Auburn Tigers injury report

No Injuries Reported

Mississippi State Bulldogs injury report

Name Injury Status G Andrew Taylor Personal Out for Saturday’s game

Auburn's stat leaders

Points: Johni Broome (16.3)

Rebounds: Johni Broome (8.6)

Assists: Tre Donaldson (3.2)

Steals: KD Johnson (1.3)

Blocks: Johni Broome (2.3)

Mississippi State stat leaders

Points: Tolu Griffin (17.1)

Rebounds: Cameron Matthews (7.0)

Assists: Cameron Matthews (3.0)

Steals: Cameron Matthews (2.1)

Blocks: Cameron Matthews (0.8)

