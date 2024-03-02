Auburn vs. Mississippi State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game at Neville Arena
The No. 11 Auburn Tigers welcome the Mississippi State Bulldogs to Neville Aren on Saturday for a rematch. If you are wondering how to watch the game live, you have come to the right place.
Mississippi State dominated the boards in the first meeting between these two SEC squads in January by out-rebounding the Tigers, 45-30. It did not help matters that Auburn only shot 34% from the field while posting just 58 points, a season-low.
As the calendar turns to March, Auburn has a great opportunity to build its resume ahead of the SEC Tournament and the NCAA selection show. Head coach Bruce Pearl says that playing Mississippi State will prepare his team for what is to come this month.
“(Mississippi State is) playing as well as any team in the SEC right now. This will be a real challenge and real test for us right now,” Pearl said. “This is what NCAA Tournament teams are going to look like if you just take where Mississippi State is in the NET, they’d be a 6-seed, maybe a 7-seed. These are the teams you have to beat to advance. A tremendous opportunity and great challenge. Five of their seven SEC losses are within nine points. Close losses. They are able to control tempo because they just don’t go too fast. You would anticipate a close game.”
Below, you will find key information ahead of Saturday’s tilt between Auburn and Mississippi State at Neville Arena including a broadcast guide, projected starters, and key players to watch.
How to watch Saturday's game
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, March 2
Time: 3 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN 2 (Roy Philpott, Dane Bradshaw)
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
How to listen to Saturday's game
The Auburn Sports Network will have live coverage of Saturday’s game between the Tigers and Bulldogs. Pregame coverage with Andy Burcham and Sonny Smith will begin at 2:30 p.m. CT. Find your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate below.
Auburn's projected starting five
Pos.
Name
Class
PPG
RPG
APG
G
Fr.
8.1
1.5
2.8
G
Jr.
8.0
1.9
1.3
G
Sr.
10.3
3.7
2.3
F
Jr.
4.3
3.6
0.6
C
Jr.
16.3
8.6
2.0
Mississippi State's projected starting five
Pos.
Name
Class
PPG
RPG
APG
G
Josh Hubbard
Fr.
15.9
2.3
1.7
F
Tolu Smith
Gr.
17.1
8.3
1.3
G
Shakeel Moore
Sr.
8.8
2.5
2.0
F
Cameron Matthews
Sr.
9.5
7.0
3.0
G
Shawn Jones Jr.
So.
4.9
2.0
1.1
Auburn Tigers injury report
No Injuries Reported
Mississippi State Bulldogs injury report
Name
Injury
Status
G Andrew Taylor
Personal
Out for Saturday’s game
Auburn's stat leaders
Points: Johni Broome (16.3)
Rebounds: Johni Broome (8.6)
Assists: Tre Donaldson (3.2)
Steals: KD Johnson (1.3)
Blocks: Johni Broome (2.3)
Mississippi State stat leaders
Points: Tolu Griffin (17.1)
Rebounds: Cameron Matthews (7.0)
Assists: Cameron Matthews (3.0)
Steals: Cameron Matthews (2.1)
Blocks: Cameron Matthews (0.8)