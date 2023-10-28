Auburn vs. Mississippi State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game at Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn plays Mississippi State on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Auburn Tigers (3-4, 0-4 SEC) are hungry for their first SEC win of the Hugh Freeze era and are hoping for their dry spell to end on Saturday with a victory over Mississippi State (4-3, 1-3 SEC).

Auburn’s rough patch is due mostly to its stretch of playing four tough teams with solid defenses. Mississippi State brings a talented defense to the Plains, but will not be the caliber of the likes of Georgia and LSU. Hugh Freeze is hoping that he can begin to see an improvement in his offense this week.

“I’m always an optimist. I thought we were going to be pretty good last week and I’m going to believe that about this week, also. I’ll do everything in my power, as soon as I get done with this meeting, to get started on that and to see how much better we can get this week because it’s obvious we can get better. We should get better. That would be the goal, and my focus will be on that this week.”

Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s SEC clash between Auburn and Mississippi State such as a broadcast guide, injury report, and players to keep an eye on.

How to watch Saturday's game

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Derek Mason, Taylor Davis)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Saturday's game

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game against Ole Miss. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. CT.

Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:

Sirius/XM Ch. 192 Abbeville 98.7 FM Albany, Georgia 102.9 FM Atlanta, Georgia 1010 AM Auburn 94.3 FM Alexander City 97.5 FM Andalusia 93.7 FM Bainbridge, Georgia 99.3 FM Bainbridge, Georgia 930 AM Birmingham 100.5 FM Centre 100.5 FM Centre 990 AM Columbus, Georgia 102.9 FM Cullman 92.1 FM Cullman 98.3 FM Demopolis 106.5 FM Dothan 102.5 FM Eufaula 102.9 FM Evergreen 101.1 FM Flomaton 105.1 FM Florence 94.9 FM Foley 92.5 FM Foley 1310 AM Fort Payne 100.9 FM Fort Payne 1250 AM Gadsden 1350 AM Greenville 94.3 FM Hackleburg 95.5 FM Huntsville 100.3 FM Jasper 88.5 FM Ocean Springs, Mississippi 106.5 FM Oxford 92.7 FM LaGrange, Georgia 102.3 FM Macon, Georgia 102.9 FM Mobile 106.5 FM Montgomery 92.3 FM Moulton 97.9 FM Panama City, Florida 104.3 FM Pensacola, Florida 105.1 FM Roanoke 102.3 FM Scottsboro 1050 AM Selma 1490 AM Spartanburg, SC 1530 AM Sylacauga 100.3 FM Sylacauga 1290 AM Thomasville 95.5 FM Troy 970 AM Tuscaloosa 100.5 FM Vernon 100.7 FM Vernon 1380 AM

Auburn Tigers injury report

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

RB Damari Alston Shoulder Probable for Saturday’s game DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite Bicep Out for the season

Mississippi State Bulldogs injury report

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

QB Will Rogers Shoulder Questionable for Saturday’s game DL Kalvin Dinkins Undisclosed Out for Saturday’s game DL Trevion Williams Undisclosed Out for Saturday’s game S Ja’Kobi Albert Knee Out for Saturday’s game

Auburn Tigers key players to watch

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

LB Eugene Asante (52 tackles, 5.5 TFL)

DL Marcus Harris (29 tackles, 7.5 TFL)

S Jaylin Simpson (20 tackles, 4 INT)

RB Jarquez Hunter (328 rush yards, 5 TD)

WR Jay Fair (241 yards, 2 TD)

Mississippi State Bulldogs key players to watch

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

LB Nathaniel Watson (71 tackles, INT)

LB Jett Johnson (77 tackles, 2 INT)

S Shawn Preston Jr. (3 INT)

RB Woody Marks (500 rush yards, 4 TD)

WR Tulu Griffin (494 rec. yards, 3 TD)

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire