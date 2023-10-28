Advertisement

Auburn vs. Mississippi State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game at Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn plays Mississippi State on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Auburn Tigers (3-4, 0-4 SEC) are hungry for their first SEC win of the Hugh Freeze era and are hoping for their dry spell to end on Saturday with a victory over Mississippi State (4-3, 1-3 SEC).

Auburn’s rough patch is due mostly to its stretch of playing four tough teams with solid defenses. Mississippi State brings a talented defense to the Plains, but will not be the caliber of the likes of Georgia and LSU. Hugh Freeze is hoping that he can begin to see an improvement in his offense this week.

“I’m always an optimist. I thought we were going to be pretty good last week and I’m going to believe that about this week, also. I’ll do everything in my power, as soon as I get done with this meeting, to get started on that and to see how much better we can get this week because it’s obvious we can get better. We should get better. That would be the goal, and my focus will be on that this week.”

Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s SEC clash between Auburn and Mississippi State such as a broadcast guide, injury report, and players to keep an eye on.

How to watch Saturday's game

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

  • Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

  • TV Channel: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Derek Mason, Taylor Davis)

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Saturday's game

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game against Ole Miss. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. CT.

Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:

Auburn Tigers injury report

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK
RB Damari Alston

Shoulder

Probable for Saturday’s game

DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite

Bicep

Out for the season

Mississippi State Bulldogs injury report

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
QB Will Rogers

Shoulder

Questionable for Saturday’s game

DL Kalvin Dinkins

Undisclosed

Out for Saturday’s game

DL Trevion Williams

Undisclosed

Out for Saturday’s game

S Ja’Kobi Albert

Knee

Out for Saturday’s game

Auburn Tigers key players to watch

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
  • LB Eugene Asante (52 tackles, 5.5 TFL)

  • DL Marcus Harris (29 tackles, 7.5 TFL)

  • S Jaylin Simpson (20 tackles, 4 INT)

  • RB Jarquez Hunter (328 rush yards, 5 TD)

  • WR Jay Fair (241 yards, 2 TD)

Mississippi State Bulldogs key players to watch

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
  • LB Nathaniel Watson (71 tackles, INT)

  • LB Jett Johnson (77 tackles, 2 INT)

  • S Shawn Preston Jr. (3 INT)

  • RB Woody Marks (500 rush yards, 4 TD)

  • WR Tulu Griffin (494 rec. yards, 3 TD)

