Auburn vs. Mississippi State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game at Jordan-Hare Stadium
Auburn plays Mississippi State on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Auburn Tigers (3-4, 0-4 SEC) are hungry for their first SEC win of the Hugh Freeze era and are hoping for their dry spell to end on Saturday with a victory over Mississippi State (4-3, 1-3 SEC).
Auburn’s rough patch is due mostly to its stretch of playing four tough teams with solid defenses. Mississippi State brings a talented defense to the Plains, but will not be the caliber of the likes of Georgia and LSU. Hugh Freeze is hoping that he can begin to see an improvement in his offense this week.
“I’m always an optimist. I thought we were going to be pretty good last week and I’m going to believe that about this week, also. I’ll do everything in my power, as soon as I get done with this meeting, to get started on that and to see how much better we can get this week because it’s obvious we can get better. We should get better. That would be the goal, and my focus will be on that this week.”
Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s SEC clash between Auburn and Mississippi State such as a broadcast guide, injury report, and players to keep an eye on.
How to watch Saturday's game
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 28
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Derek Mason, Taylor Davis)
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
How to listen to Saturday's game
Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game against Ole Miss. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. CT.
Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:
Sirius/XM
Ch. 192
Abbeville
98.7 FM
Albany, Georgia
102.9 FM
Atlanta, Georgia
1010 AM
Auburn
94.3 FM
Alexander City
97.5 FM
Andalusia
93.7 FM
Bainbridge, Georgia
99.3 FM
Bainbridge, Georgia
930 AM
Birmingham
100.5 FM
Centre
100.5 FM
Centre
990 AM
Columbus, Georgia
102.9 FM
Cullman
92.1 FM
Cullman
98.3 FM
Demopolis
106.5 FM
Dothan
102.5 FM
Eufaula
102.9 FM
Evergreen
101.1 FM
Flomaton
105.1 FM
Florence
94.9 FM
Foley
92.5 FM
Foley
1310 AM
Fort Payne
100.9 FM
Fort Payne
1250 AM
Gadsden
1350 AM
Greenville
94.3 FM
Hackleburg
95.5 FM
Huntsville
100.3 FM
Jasper
88.5 FM
Ocean Springs, Mississippi
106.5 FM
Oxford
92.7 FM
LaGrange, Georgia
102.3 FM
Macon, Georgia
102.9 FM
Mobile
106.5 FM
Montgomery
92.3 FM
Moulton
97.9 FM
Panama City, Florida
104.3 FM
Pensacola, Florida
105.1 FM
Roanoke
102.3 FM
Scottsboro
1050 AM
Selma
1490 AM
Spartanburg, SC
1530 AM
Sylacauga
100.3 FM
Sylacauga
1290 AM
Thomasville
95.5 FM
Troy
970 AM
Tuscaloosa
100.5 FM
Vernon
100.7 FM
Vernon
1380 AM
Auburn Tigers injury report
RB Damari Alston
Shoulder
Probable for Saturday’s game
DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite
Bicep
Out for the season
Mississippi State Bulldogs injury report
QB Will Rogers
Shoulder
Questionable for Saturday’s game
DL Kalvin Dinkins
Undisclosed
Out for Saturday’s game
DL Trevion Williams
Undisclosed
Out for Saturday’s game
S Ja’Kobi Albert
Knee
Out for Saturday’s game
Auburn Tigers key players to watch
LB Eugene Asante (52 tackles, 5.5 TFL)
DL Marcus Harris (29 tackles, 7.5 TFL)
S Jaylin Simpson (20 tackles, 4 INT)
RB Jarquez Hunter (328 rush yards, 5 TD)
WR Jay Fair (241 yards, 2 TD)
Mississippi State Bulldogs key players to watch
LB Nathaniel Watson (71 tackles, INT)
LB Jett Johnson (77 tackles, 2 INT)
S Shawn Preston Jr. (3 INT)
RB Woody Marks (500 rush yards, 4 TD)
WR Tulu Griffin (494 rec. yards, 3 TD)