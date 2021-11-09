Auburn vs Mississippi State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Auburn vs Mississippi State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Auburn (6-3), Mississippi State (5-4)

Auburn vs Mississippi State Game Preview

Why Mississippi State Will Win

The passing game continues to get stronger and stronger.

The Bulldogs might have lost to Arkansas last week, but QB Will Rogers is starting to push the ball a little deeper, more big plays are coming, and the midrange air show is on fire.

Rogers is hitting over 75% of his throws with three or more touchdowns in six games, and now he gets to go against an Auburn defense that can be thrown on.

The Tigers haven’t been gouged, but Matt Corral of Ole Miss, LSU’s Max Johnson, and Penn State’s Sean Clifford were each able to crank up over 300 yards.

Assume Rogers steps off the bus with 350 passing yards, controls the game from the start – the Bulldogs are fantastic at dictating the tempo – and rely on a defense that’s been great at getting into the backfield.

However …

Why Auburn Will Win

The Mississippi State defense just got run over – at least a bit – but Arkansas, allowing a season-high 202 rushing yards. Auburn’s ground attack didn’t work a lick against Texas A&M, but it has to at least give it a shot early on.

No, the Tigers aren’t going to tear off a big day on the ground, but if they commit to it they should be able to get around 160 or so. That might be just enough to help control the clock a wee bit – they can’t let Mississippi State have the ball for 35 minutes – and give Bo Nix easy third down chances.

The Auburn offensive front is playing just well enough hold its own. In this, the more Auburn offensive balance, the better.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a fun matchup and a big moment for both teams.

Mississippi State played well in the loss to Arkansas, and if it can win this it’s bowl eligible, gets Tennessee State next to tune up even more, and then it’s Egg Bowl time against Ole Miss with a chance to close out with a strong kick.

Auburn got stuffed by a great Texas A&M defense last week, and while it’s already bowl eligible, the date at South Carolina next week isn’t such a sure thing and the finale against Alabama is obviously not a two-foot putt.

It’ll be a close, tight game late with the Auburn defense rising up and coming up with one big stop. Mississippi State’s field goal kicking problems will continue to be an Achilles’ heel.

Auburn vs Mississippi State Prediction, Lines

Auburn 24, Mississippi State 21

Line: Auburn -5.5, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

