Auburn vs. New Mexico State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game at Jordan-Hare Stadium

Taylor Jones
·3 min read

Auburn hosts New Mexico State on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Auburn (6-4, 3-4 SEC) looks to extend its current winning streak to a season-best four games on Saturday by hosting New Mexico State (8-3, 6-1 Conference USA). The Aggies will provide a stronger-than-usual challenge than most week 11 opponents will, as they have several weapons to choose from.

However, there has been no update on whether or not quarterback Diego Pavia, who leads the team in passing but in rushing as well, will play. Despite the possibility of him being out, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is aware that New Mexico State will provide a challenge.

“They’ve gotten better and better and better as the year has progressed. I know Jerry Kill really well. He is one heck of a ball coach, and he’ll have his guys ready,” Freeze said earlier this week. “They’ve continued to improve as the year has gone on, and they’re a very talented team and play extremely hard. So, we’re going to need Jordan-Hare to be at its best, and we need to keep the momentum going.”

Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game between Auburn and New Mexico State including a broadcast guide, an injury report, and players to watch.

How to watch Friday's game

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

  • Time: 3 p.m. CT

  • TV Channel: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Derek Mason, Taylor Davis)

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Saturday's game

Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game at Arkansas. Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT.

Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:

Auburn injury report

DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite

Biceps

Out for the season

 

New Mexico State injury report

QB Diego Pavia

Undisclosed

Questionable for Saturday’s game

 

Auburn's players to watch

New Mexico State players to watch

  • Monte Watkins (544 rush yards, 2 TD)

  • Diego Pavia (705 rush yards, 2,257 pass yards, 24 touchdowns)

  • Jonathan Brady (489 receiving yards, 3 TD)

  • Trent Hudson (351 receiving yards, 7 TD)

  • Keyshaun Elliot (78 tackles, 7.5 for loss)

