Auburn vs Mercer prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Auburn vs Mercer How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama

How To Watch: SEC Network/ESPN+

Record: Auburn (0-0), Mercer (1-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN Preview 2021: All 131 Teams

CFN Predictions of Every Game

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

2022 Bowl Projections | Rankings 1-131 After Week 0

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Auburn vs Mercer Game Preview

Why Mercer Will Win

The Bears were terrific in their opener against Morehead State in a 63-13 win.

The running game went off, the team carried the production on third downs over from 2021, and now Auburn has to gear up to handle both lines that come into the season strong.

The Tigers aren’t rebuilding, but they’re going to be looking to crank up the inconsistent offense and the defense needs a whole lot of tweaking in the back seven.

Mercer isn’t the pushover offensively that Auburn might like, but …

– Week 1 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Auburn Will Win

Auburn has the defensive front to make Mercer try throwing.

It’s not that the Bears can’t – Fred Payton was on against Morehead State with 248 yards and four scores on just 11 completions – but that’s not how they’re going to want to move the ball.

As good as the Mercer defense should be, the pass rush has to show up. It was bad last year, it didn’t come up with a sack in the opener, and all of that means TJ Finley will get plenty of time to operate.

Auburn will have a good balance, and …

– Week 1 Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Saturday

What’s Going To Happen

Everything will be fine after about a quarter.

Give Auburn a little bit to wake up – Mercer might have an early lead for a little longer than anyone would like – but it’ll all kick in, the Tiger offense will do a little of everything to mix it all up, and the D will hold firm against the Bear ground game in the second half.

Story continues

It won’t be perfect, but it’s Week 1. It’s why you schedule Mercer.

– All of the CFN Predictions

Auburn vs Mercer Prediction, Line

Auburn 38, Mercer 13

Line: Auburn -31.5, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2



Auburn vs Mercer Must See Rating: 1.5

5: Gangs of London Season 2

1: Mack & Rita

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News