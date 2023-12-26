Auburn vs. Maryland schedule: Odds and how to watch the 2023 Music City Bowl

The Auburn Tigers and the Maryland Terrapins are heading to Nashville, Tennessee to play in the 26th edition of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on December 30. These two teams have faced each other three times in the past, with Auburn leading the series 2-1, the last meeting being in 1983.

Auburn, which is under the leadership of first-year head coach Hugh Freeze, is making its 47th bowl appearance and its third Music City Bowl appearance. It wasn’t the season that the Tigers hoped for, finishing the season with a 6-6 record.

Meanwhile, the Terrapins will be led by senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who finished the season with 3,307 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. Tagovailoa also earned the title of Big Ten all-time passing yards leader and was named the Polynesian College Football Offensive Player of the Year.

from the 𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘢𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘦 to the 𝘤𝘶𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘥, the terps are taking over nashville on dec. 30. pic.twitter.com/oUozQR0VXD — TransPerfect Music City Bowl (@MusicCityBowl) December 7, 2023

2023 Music City Bowl: Auburn Tigers vs. Maryland Terrapins Predictions:

BetMGM: Auburn will win

Staff writes: "Based on recent trends, the winning team model predicts Auburn will win this bowl game with 59.4% confidence."

ESPN: Tigers have a 53% chance to win

According to the ESPN Matchup Predictor, the Auburn Tigers have a 53.1% chance of beating the Maryland Terrapins in the 2023 Music City Bowl.

Bleacher Nation: Terrapins will win

Staff writes: "Our prediction for Auburn vs. Maryland sees the Terrapins (+114 on the moneyline) as the pick to win. For the over/under, we prefer the over at 50 points."

College football bowl game rankings: The 41 postseason matchups from best to worst

2023 Music City Bowl: Auburn Tigers vs. Maryland Terrapins odds, betting lines:

The Auburn Tigers are favorites to defeat the Maryland Terrapins, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds.

Spread: Auburn (-2.5)

Moneyline: Auburn (-125); Maryland (+105)

Over/under: 50.5

2023 bowl game schedule:

