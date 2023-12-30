Auburn vs. Maryland: Odds and how to watch the 2023 Music City Bowl

Auburn Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne (1) throws the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Auburn Tigers lead Mississippi State Bulldogs 24-3 at halftime.

The Auburn Tigers (6-6) and the Maryland Terrapins (7-5) will meet in Nashville, Tennessee for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. These two programs have met in the past, with Auburn leading the series 2-1.

The Maryland Terrapins will play at Nissan Stadium without their star quarterback, Taulia Tagovailoa, who is the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. During the regular season, Tagovailoa became the all-time leader in passing yards for the Big Ten. Tagovailoa had an impressive 2023 season and recorded 3,377 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. However, Tagovailoa chose to opt out of the Music City Bowl in order to focus on the NFL draft preparation. In Tagovailoa's absence, Billy Edwards Jr. will lead the Terrapins against the Tigers in Nashville.

The Tigers defeated Purdue 63-14 in their last visit to the Music City Bowl in 2018. Auburn didn't perform as well as they had hoped in the regular season, with a record of 6-6 under their new head coach Hugh Freeze, making this a huge must-win game for the Tigers. Auburn will be led by Payton Thorne at quarterback against the Terrapins. Thorne had a 62.6% completion rate and recorded 1,671 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Bowl games 2023: What channel is FSU-Georgia on today? Time, TV schedule for Orange Bowl 2023

2023 Music City Bowl: Auburn Tigers vs. Maryland Terrapins Predictions:

BetMGM: Auburn will win

Staff writes: "Based on recent trends, the winning team model predicts Auburn will win this bowl game with 59.4% confidence."

ESPN: Tigers have a 52% chance to win

According to the ESPN Matchup Predictor, the Auburn Tigers have a 52.2% chance of beating the Maryland Terrapins in the 2023 Music City Bowl.

CBS Sports: Pick Auburn -7

Staff writes: "he spread was much smaller before news broke that Tagovailoa wouldn't be playing in the game. Still, even though it's grown to a touchdown, Auburn remains the right side. The Tigers may only be 6-6, but this is a team that was a miracle touchdown away from beating Alabama to finish the regular season. While a loss to New Mexico State was terrible (and came a week before the Iron Bowl), the Tigers' other five losses came to Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Alabama. Meanwhile, Maryland's best win this year was probably Rutgers. The Tigers are the better team at full strength, and they should be the much better team with Maryland missing its starting QB.

2023 Music City Bowl: Auburn Tigers vs. Maryland Terrapins odds, betting lines

The Auburn Tigers are favorites to defeat the Maryland Terrapins, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds.

Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Auburn (-2.5)

Moneyline: Auburn (-125); Maryland (+105)

Over/under: 50.5

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2023 Music City Bowl: Auburn vs. Maryland schedule, odds, how to watch