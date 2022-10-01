Auburn vs. LSU: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game

Auburn hosts LSU on Saturday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Auburn hopped back into the win column last week after scraping by Missouri, 17-14 in overtime. After jumping out to a 14-0 lead, Missouri stormed back to tie the game at 14-14 before halftime. Auburn’s Anders Carlson hit a 39-yard field goal to put Auburn ahead, 17-14 through one overtime possession. Missouri almost answered with a game-winning touchdown, but running back Nathaniel Peat fumbled the football just shy of the goal line. Auburn’s Derick Hall recovered the football, and the game ended with Auburn on top.

LSU has bounced back from a last-second loss to Florida State to win three straight games heading into this weekend’s game. Most recently, LSU defeated New Mexico, 38-0 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The Bayou Bengals also hold one SEC win this season, defeating Mississippi State 31-16 on Sept. 17.

Auburn’s Robby Ashford will lead the offense for the second-straight week, as T.J. Finley is still battling a shoulder sprain. It was also announced Friday that starting center tate johnson will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery on his elbow.

Here’s all the key information that you need to know for Saturday night’s game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, October 1

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: Auburn Sports Network

LSU at Auburn injury report:

Auburn

QB Zach Calzada (shoulder) is out for the season

QB T.J. Finley (shoulder) doubtful for Saturday

C Tate Johnson (elbow) is expected to be out six to eight weeks

S Donovan Kaufman (undisclosed) is probable for Saturday

LSU

WR Kayshon Boutte (personal) questionable for Saturday

QB Jayden Daniels (back) is questionable for Saturday

S Major Burns (neck) questionable for Saturday

OL Garrett Dellinger (hand) will not play Saturday

RB Armani Goodwin (hamstring) will not play Saturday

S Matthew Langlois (leg) questionable for Saturday

DL Maason Smith (knee) is out for the season

WR Brian Thomas (undisclosed) questionable for Saturday

Players to Watch:

Auburn

QB Robby Ashford

RB Tank Bigsby

WR Ja’Varrius Johnson

LB Cam Riley

DL Derick Hall

LSU

QB Jayden Daniels

WR Malin Nabors

LB Harold Perkins

EDGE Sa’vion Jones

