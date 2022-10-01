Auburn vs. LSU: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game
Auburn hosts LSU on Saturday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
Auburn hopped back into the win column last week after scraping by Missouri, 17-14 in overtime. After jumping out to a 14-0 lead, Missouri stormed back to tie the game at 14-14 before halftime. Auburn’s Anders Carlson hit a 39-yard field goal to put Auburn ahead, 17-14 through one overtime possession. Missouri almost answered with a game-winning touchdown, but running back Nathaniel Peat fumbled the football just shy of the goal line. Auburn’s Derick Hall recovered the football, and the game ended with Auburn on top.
LSU has bounced back from a last-second loss to Florida State to win three straight games heading into this weekend’s game. Most recently, LSU defeated New Mexico, 38-0 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The Bayou Bengals also hold one SEC win this season, defeating Mississippi State 31-16 on Sept. 17.
Auburn’s Robby Ashford will lead the offense for the second-straight week, as T.J. Finley is still battling a shoulder sprain. It was also announced Friday that starting center tate johnson will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery on his elbow.
Here’s all the key information that you need to know for Saturday night’s game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Here's when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, October 1
Time: 6 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Radio: Auburn Sports Network
LSU at Auburn injury report:
Auburn
QB Zach Calzada (shoulder) is out for the season
QB T.J. Finley (shoulder) doubtful for Saturday
C Tate Johnson (elbow) is expected to be out six to eight weeks
S Donovan Kaufman (undisclosed) is probable for Saturday
LSU
WR Kayshon Boutte (personal) questionable for Saturday
QB Jayden Daniels (back) is questionable for Saturday
S Major Burns (neck) questionable for Saturday
OL Garrett Dellinger (hand) will not play Saturday
RB Armani Goodwin (hamstring) will not play Saturday
S Matthew Langlois (leg) questionable for Saturday
DL Maason Smith (knee) is out for the season
WR Brian Thomas (undisclosed) questionable for Saturday
Players to Watch:
Auburn
QB Robby Ashford
RB Tank Bigsby
WR Ja’Varrius Johnson
LB Cam Riley
DL Derick Hall
LSU
QB Jayden Daniels
WR Malin Nabors
LB Harold Perkins
EDGE Sa’vion Jones