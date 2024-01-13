Auburn vs. LSU: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game at Neville Arena

The No. 16 Auburn Tigers play the LSU Tigers at Neville Arena in Auburn on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Auburn will put its nine-game win streak to the test on Saturday when it hosts another team hot team in SEC play, LSU. Auburn bested Texas A&M on Tuesday, 66-55, despite being out-rebounded by the Aggies, 44-34. Despite finishing with a 2-16 SEC record last season, LSU will provide a challenge to Auburn. Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl knows that his squad will have to be prepared to meet an athletic LSU team on Saturday.

“It’s hard to believe, but they are more athletic than Texas A&M. They impact ball screens, they are handsy, they don’t sit back and let you run your stuff, they make it hard on you to run their stuff. They press the ball, they have rim protection. And they guard a little bit like we do, except they are better at as far as forcing turnovers and stealing the ball.”

Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game between Auburn and LSU including a broadcast guide, an injury report, and the projected starting lineups for both teams.

How to watch Saturday's game

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 13

Time: 5 p.m. CT

TV Channel: SEC Network (Mike Morgan, Mark Wise)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Saturday's game

The Auburn Sports Network will have live coverage of Saturday’s Arena. Pregame coverage with Andy Burcham and Sonny Smith will begin at 4:30 CT. Find your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate below.

Sirius/XM Ch. 190 Abbeville 98.7 FM Albany, Georgia 102.9 FM Alexander City 97.5 FM Andalusia 93.7 FM Atlanta, Georgia 1010 AM Auburn 94.3 FM Birmingham 100.5 FM Centre 100.5 FM Centre 990 AM Columbus, Georgia 540 AM Cullman 92.1 FM Cullman 98.3 FM Demopolis 106.5 FM Dothan 102.5 FM Evergreen 101.1 FM Flomaton 105.1 FM Florence 94.9 FM Foley 92.5 FM Foley 1310 AM Fort Payne 100.9 FM Fort Payne 1250 AM Gadsden 1350 AM Greenville 94.3 FM Hackleburg 95.5 FM Huntsville 100.3 FM Jasper 88.5 FM LaGrange, Georgia 102.3 FM Mobile 106.5 FM Montgomery 92.3 FM Moulton 97.9 FM Ocean Springs, Mississippi 106.5 FM Oxford 92.7 FM Panama City, Florida 104.3 FM Pensacola, Florida 105.1 FM Roanoke 102.3 FM Scottsboro 1050 AM Selma 1490 AM Sylacauga 100.3 FM Sylacauga 1290 AM Thomasville 95.5 FM Troy 970 AM Tuscaloosa 100.5 FM Vernon 100.7 FM Vernon 1380 AM

Auburn's projected starting five

Pos. Name Class PPG RPG APG G Aden Holloway Fr. 9.9 1.5 3.5 G Denver Jones Jr. 7.5 2.2 1.6 G Chris Moore Sr. 3.1 1.7 1.0 F Jaylin Williams Gr. 12.1 5.0 2.0 C Johni Broome Jr. 15.3 8.5 1.7

LSU's projected starters

Pos. Name Class PPG RPG APG G Jalen Cook Sr. 16.8 3.4 4.0 G Mike Williams Fr. 7.5 2.3 1.7 G Jordan Wright Gr. 15.0 5.1 2.1 F Will Baker Gr. 11.8 4.9 0.9 F Derek Fountain Sr. 6.7 4.7 0.6

Auburn Injury Report

No Injuries Reported

LSU Injury Report

Carlos Stewart Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday’s game Mwani Wilkerson Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday’s game

Auburn's key players to watch

Points: Johni Broome (15.3)

Rebounds: Johni Broome (8.5)

Assists: Tre Donaldson (3.7)

Steals: KD Johnson (1.3)

Blocks: Johni Broome (2.1)

LSU's players to watch

Points: Jordan Wright (15.0)

Rebounds: Jordan Wright (5.1)

Assists: Trae Hannibal (2.3)

Steals : Jordan Wright (2.2)

Blocks: Will Baker (0.9)

