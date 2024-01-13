Auburn vs. LSU: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game at Neville Arena
The No. 16 Auburn Tigers play the LSU Tigers at Neville Arena in Auburn on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
Auburn will put its nine-game win streak to the test on Saturday when it hosts another team hot team in SEC play, LSU. Auburn bested Texas A&M on Tuesday, 66-55, despite being out-rebounded by the Aggies, 44-34. Despite finishing with a 2-16 SEC record last season, LSU will provide a challenge to Auburn. Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl knows that his squad will have to be prepared to meet an athletic LSU team on Saturday.
“It’s hard to believe, but they are more athletic than Texas A&M. They impact ball screens, they are handsy, they don’t sit back and let you run your stuff, they make it hard on you to run their stuff. They press the ball, they have rim protection. And they guard a little bit like we do, except they are better at as far as forcing turnovers and stealing the ball.”
Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game between Auburn and LSU including a broadcast guide, an injury report, and the projected starting lineups for both teams.
How to watch Saturday's game
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, Jan. 13
Time: 5 p.m. CT
TV Channel: SEC Network (Mike Morgan, Mark Wise)
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
How to listen to Saturday's game
The Auburn Sports Network will have live coverage of Saturday’s Arena. Pregame coverage with Andy Burcham and Sonny Smith will begin at 4:30 CT. Find your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate below.
Auburn's projected starting five
Pos.
Name
Class
PPG
RPG
APG
G
Aden Holloway
Fr.
9.9
1.5
3.5
G
Denver Jones
Jr.
7.5
2.2
1.6
G
Chris Moore
Sr.
3.1
1.7
1.0
F
Jaylin Williams
Gr.
12.1
5.0
2.0
C
Johni Broome
Jr.
15.3
8.5
1.7
LSU's projected starters
Pos.
Name
Class
PPG
RPG
APG
G
Jalen Cook
Sr.
16.8
3.4
4.0
G
Mike Williams
Fr.
7.5
2.3
1.7
G
Jordan Wright
Gr.
15.0
5.1
2.1
F
Will Baker
Gr.
11.8
4.9
0.9
F
Derek Fountain
Sr.
6.7
4.7
0.6
Auburn Injury Report
No Injuries Reported
LSU Injury Report
Carlos Stewart
Undisclosed
Questionable for Saturday’s game
Mwani Wilkerson
Undisclosed
Questionable for Saturday’s game
Auburn's key players to watch
Points: Johni Broome (15.3)
Rebounds: Johni Broome (8.5)
Assists: Tre Donaldson (3.7)
Steals: KD Johnson (1.3)
Blocks: Johni Broome (2.1)
LSU's players to watch
Points: Jordan Wright (15.0)
Rebounds: Jordan Wright (5.1)
Assists: Trae Hannibal (2.3)
Steals: Jordan Wright (2.2)
Blocks: Will Baker (0.9)