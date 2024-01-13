Advertisement

Auburn vs. LSU: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game at Neville Arena

Taylor Jones
·4 min read

The No. 16 Auburn Tigers play the LSU Tigers at Neville Arena in Auburn on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Auburn will put its nine-game win streak to the test on Saturday when it hosts another team hot team in SEC play, LSU. Auburn bested Texas A&M on Tuesday, 66-55, despite being out-rebounded by the Aggies, 44-34. Despite finishing with a 2-16 SEC record last season, LSU will provide a challenge to Auburn. Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl knows that his squad will have to be prepared to meet an athletic LSU team on Saturday.

“It’s hard to believe, but they are more athletic than Texas A&M. They impact ball screens, they are handsy, they don’t sit back and let you run your stuff, they make it hard on you to run their stuff. They press the ball, they have rim protection. And they guard a little bit like we do, except they are better at as far as forcing turnovers and stealing the ball.”

Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game between Auburn and LSU including a broadcast guide, an injury report, and the projected starting lineups for both teams.

How to watch Saturday's game

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers
Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 13

  • Time: 5 p.m. CT

  • TV Channel: SEC Network (Mike Morgan, Mark Wise)

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Saturday's game

Jamie Holt/Auburn Tigers
Jamie Holt/Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Sports Network will have live coverage of Saturday’s Arena. Pregame coverage with Andy Burcham and Sonny Smith will begin at 4:30 CT. Find your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate below.

Auburn's projected starting five

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers
Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Pos.

Name

Class

PPG

RPG

APG

G

Aden Holloway

Fr.

9.9

1.5

3.5

G

Denver Jones

Jr.

7.5

2.2

1.6

G

Chris Moore

Sr.

3.1

1.7

1.0

F

Jaylin Williams

Gr.

12.1

5.0

2.0

C

Johni Broome

Jr.

15.3

8.5

1.7

 

LSU's projected starters

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Pos.

Name

Class

PPG

RPG

APG

G

Jalen Cook

Sr.

16.8

3.4

4.0

G

Mike Williams

Fr.

7.5

2.3

1.7

G

Jordan Wright

Gr.

15.0

5.1

2.1

F

Will Baker

Gr.

11.8

4.9

0.9

F

Derek Fountain

Sr.

6.7

4.7

0.6

 

Auburn Injury Report

The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser

No Injuries Reported

LSU Injury Report

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Stewart

Undisclosed

Questionable for Saturday’s game

Mwani Wilkerson

Undisclosed

Questionable for Saturday’s game

Auburn's key players to watch

The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser

  • Points: Johni Broome (15.3)

  • Rebounds: Johni Broome (8.5)

  • Assists: Tre Donaldson (3.7)

  • Steals: KD Johnson (1.3)

  • Blocks: Johni Broome (2.1)

LSU's players to watch

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

  • Points: Jordan Wright (15.0)

  • Rebounds: Jordan Wright (5.1)

  • Assists: Trae Hannibal (2.3)

  • Steals: Jordan Wright (2.2)

  • Blocks: Will Baker (0.9)

