Auburn vs. LSU: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game in Death Valley

Auburn plays No. 20 LSU on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Auburn Tigers (3-2, 0-2 SEC) return from the bye week in hopes of avoiding an 0-3 start in SEC play for the first time since 2012. Their first game following the off week is a trip to No. 20 LSU (4-2, 3-1 SEC). LSU is coming off of a thrilling win over Missouri, a game in which they outscored Missouri 42-7 over the final 35:43 of game time to win, 49-39.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels leads the SEC in passing with 1,969 yards through six games and has two quality receivers to consistently rely on. Hugh Freeze discussed the talented quarterback during Monday’s press conference.

“I don’t want to talk about game plans, but I don’t think you can stop him. There are just too many weapons around him and he’s too good. The key to this game is ‘Can we hold the field goals?’. Truthfully. Nobody has stopped him. He plays so effortlessly, literally runs forty-yard touchdowns and it looks like he’s jogging and yet no one is catching him. His balls are so accurate to those talented receivers. I just think it’s a hard task. To this point, and I haven’t watched future opponents so nobody use it for a bulletin board material, but to this point it’s the best offensive personnel I’ve seen in this league, to this point.”

Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Auburn’s game at LSU including a broadcast guide, an injury report, and key players to watch.

How to watch Saturday's game

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Saturday's game

Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game against Georgia. Pregame coverage begins at 3 p.m. CT.

Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:

Sirius/XM Ch. 158

Auburn injury report

WR Ja’Varrius Johnson Elbow Questionable for Saturday’s game WR Malcolm Johnson Jr. Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday’s game RB Damari Alston Shoulder Doubtful for Saturday’s game DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite Bicep Out for the season CB Keionte Scott Ankle Out indefinitely LB Austin Keys Thumb Out indefinitely

LSU injury report

WR Chris Hilton Jr. Lower Body Doubtful for Saturday’s game WR Aaron Anderson Hamstring Probable for Saturday’s game CB Darian Chestnut Personal Out indefinitely RB Armoni Goodwin Undisclosed Out indefinitely S Greg Brooks Jr. Head Out for season CB JK Johnson Leg Out until early December

Auburn players to watch

QB Payton Thorne (59-of-94, 643 yards, 4 TD, 4 INT)

WR Jay Fair (18 rec, 196 yards, 2 TD)

LB Eugene Asante (35 tackles, 2 sacks)

S Jaylin Simpson (16 tackles, 4 INT)

K Alex McPherson (18-of-18 XP, 5-5 FG, long of 53)

LSU players to watch

QB Jayden Daniels (132-of-181, 1,969 yards, 19 TD, 2 INT)

RB Logan Diggs (81 rushes, 488 yards, 4 TD)

WR Malik Nabors (46 catches, 771 yards, 6 TD)

WR Brian Thomas Jr. (37 catches, 603 yards, 9 TD)

S Major Burns (42 tackles)

