Auburn vs. LSU: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game in Death Valley
Auburn plays No. 20 LSU on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Auburn Tigers (3-2, 0-2 SEC) return from the bye week in hopes of avoiding an 0-3 start in SEC play for the first time since 2012. Their first game following the off week is a trip to No. 20 LSU (4-2, 3-1 SEC). LSU is coming off of a thrilling win over Missouri, a game in which they outscored Missouri 42-7 over the final 35:43 of game time to win, 49-39.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels leads the SEC in passing with 1,969 yards through six games and has two quality receivers to consistently rely on. Hugh Freeze discussed the talented quarterback during Monday’s press conference.
“I don’t want to talk about game plans, but I don’t think you can stop him. There are just too many weapons around him and he’s too good. The key to this game is ‘Can we hold the field goals?’. Truthfully. Nobody has stopped him. He plays so effortlessly, literally runs forty-yard touchdowns and it looks like he’s jogging and yet no one is catching him. His balls are so accurate to those talented receivers. I just think it’s a hard task. To this point, and I haven’t watched future opponents so nobody use it for a bulletin board material, but to this point it’s the best offensive personnel I’ve seen in this league, to this point.”
Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Auburn’s game at LSU including a broadcast guide, an injury report, and key players to watch.
How to watch Saturday's game
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 14
Time: 6 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George)
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
How to listen to Saturday's game
Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game against Georgia. Pregame coverage begins at 3 p.m. CT.
Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:
Sirius/XM
Ch. 158
Abbeville
98.7 FM
Albany, Georgia
102.9 FM
Atlanta, Georgia
1010 AM
Auburn
94.3 FM
Alexander City
97.5 FM
Andalusia
93.7 FM
Bainbridge, Georgia
99.3 FM
Bainbridge, Georgia
930 AM
Birmingham
100.5 FM
Centre
100.5 FM
Centre
990 AM
Columbus, Georgia
102.9 FM
Cullman
92.1 FM
Cullman
98.3 FM
Demopolis
106.5 FM
Dothan
102.5 FM
Eufaula
102.9 FM
Evergreen
101.1 FM
Flomaton
105.1 FM
Florence
94.9 FM
Foley
92.5 FM
Foley
1310 AM
Fort Payne
100.9 FM
Fort Payne
1250 AM
Gadsden
1350 AM
Greenville
94.3 FM
Hackleburg
95.5 FM
Huntsville
100.3 FM
Jasper
88.5 FM
Ocean Springs, Mississippi
106.5 FM
Oxford
92.7 FM
LaGrange, Georgia
102.3 FM
Macon, Georgia
102.9 FM
Mobile
106.5 FM
Montgomery
92.3 FM
Moulton
97.9 FM
Panama City, Florida
104.3 FM
Pensacola, Florida
105.1 FM
Roanoke
102.3 FM
Scottsboro
1050 AM
Selma
1490 AM
Spartanburg, SC
1530 AM
Sylacauga
100.3 FM
Sylacauga
1290 AM
Thomasville
95.5 FM
Troy
970 AM
Tuscaloosa
100.5 FM
Vernon
100.7 FM
Vernon
1380 AM
Auburn injury report
WR Ja’Varrius Johnson
Elbow
Questionable for Saturday’s game
WR Malcolm Johnson Jr.
Undisclosed
Questionable for Saturday’s game
RB Damari Alston
Shoulder
Doubtful for Saturday’s game
DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite
Bicep
Out for the season
CB Keionte Scott
Ankle
Out indefinitely
LB Austin Keys
Thumb
Out indefinitely
LSU injury report
WR Chris Hilton Jr.
Lower Body
Doubtful for Saturday’s game
WR Aaron Anderson
Hamstring
Probable for Saturday’s game
CB Darian Chestnut
Personal
Out indefinitely
RB Armoni Goodwin
Undisclosed
Out indefinitely
S Greg Brooks Jr.
Head
Out for season
CB JK Johnson
Leg
Out until early December
Auburn players to watch
QB Payton Thorne (59-of-94, 643 yards, 4 TD, 4 INT)
WR Jay Fair (18 rec, 196 yards, 2 TD)
LB Eugene Asante (35 tackles, 2 sacks)
S Jaylin Simpson (16 tackles, 4 INT)
K Alex McPherson (18-of-18 XP, 5-5 FG, long of 53)
LSU players to watch
QB Jayden Daniels (132-of-181, 1,969 yards, 19 TD, 2 INT)
RB Logan Diggs (81 rushes, 488 yards, 4 TD)
WR Malik Nabors (46 catches, 771 yards, 6 TD)
WR Brian Thomas Jr. (37 catches, 603 yards, 9 TD)
S Major Burns (42 tackles)
