Advertisement

Auburn vs. LSU: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game in Death Valley

Taylor Jones
·4 min read

Auburn plays No. 20 LSU on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Auburn Tigers (3-2, 0-2 SEC) return from the bye week in hopes of avoiding an 0-3 start in SEC play for the first time since 2012. Their first game following the off week is a trip to No. 20 LSU (4-2, 3-1 SEC). LSU is coming off of a thrilling win over Missouri, a game in which they outscored Missouri 42-7 over the final 35:43 of game time to win, 49-39.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels leads the SEC in passing with 1,969 yards through six games and has two quality receivers to consistently rely on. Hugh Freeze discussed the talented quarterback during Monday’s press conference.

“I don’t want to talk about game plans, but I don’t think you can stop him. There are just too many weapons around him and he’s too good. The key to this game is ‘Can we hold the field goals?’. Truthfully. Nobody has stopped him. He plays so effortlessly, literally runs forty-yard touchdowns and it looks like he’s jogging and yet no one is catching him. His balls are so accurate to those talented receivers. I just think it’s a hard task. To this point, and I haven’t watched future opponents so nobody use it for a bulletin board material, but to this point it’s the best offensive personnel I’ve seen in this league, to this point.”

Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Auburn’s game at LSU including a broadcast guide, an injury report, and key players to watch.

How to watch Saturday's game

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

  • Time: 6 p.m. CT

  • TV Channel: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George)

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Saturday's game

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game against Georgia. Pregame coverage begins at 3 p.m. CT.

Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:

Sirius/XM

Ch. 158

Abbeville

98.7 FM

Albany, Georgia

102.9 FM

Atlanta, Georgia

1010 AM

Auburn

94.3 FM

Alexander City

97.5 FM

Andalusia

93.7 FM

Bainbridge, Georgia

99.3 FM

Bainbridge, Georgia

930 AM

Birmingham

100.5 FM

Centre

100.5 FM

Centre

990 AM

Columbus, Georgia

102.9 FM

Cullman

92.1 FM

Cullman

98.3 FM

Demopolis

106.5 FM

Dothan

102.5 FM

Eufaula

102.9 FM

Evergreen

101.1 FM

Flomaton

105.1 FM

Florence

94.9 FM

Foley

92.5 FM

Foley

1310 AM

Fort Payne

100.9 FM

Fort Payne

1250 AM

Gadsden

1350 AM

Greenville

94.3 FM

Hackleburg

95.5 FM

Huntsville

100.3 FM

Jasper

88.5 FM

Ocean Springs, Mississippi

106.5 FM

Oxford

92.7 FM

LaGrange, Georgia

102.3 FM

Macon, Georgia

102.9 FM

Mobile

106.5 FM

Montgomery

92.3 FM

Moulton

97.9 FM

Panama City, Florida

104.3 FM

Pensacola, Florida

105.1 FM

Roanoke

102.3 FM

Scottsboro

1050 AM

Selma

1490 AM

Spartanburg, SC

1530 AM

Sylacauga

100.3 FM

Sylacauga

1290 AM

Thomasville

95.5 FM

Troy

970 AM

Tuscaloosa

100.5 FM

Vernon

100.7 FM

Vernon

1380 AM

 

Auburn injury report

© Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK
© Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

WR Ja’Varrius Johnson

Elbow

Questionable for Saturday’s game

WR Malcolm Johnson Jr.

Undisclosed

Questionable for Saturday’s game

RB Damari Alston

Shoulder

Doubtful for Saturday’s game

DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite

Bicep

Out for the season

CB Keionte Scott

Ankle

Out indefinitely

LB Austin Keys

Thumb

Out indefinitely

 

LSU injury report

Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports
Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

WR Chris Hilton Jr.

Lower Body

Doubtful for Saturday’s game

WR Aaron Anderson

Hamstring

Probable for Saturday’s game

CB Darian Chestnut

Personal

Out indefinitely

RB Armoni Goodwin

Undisclosed

Out indefinitely

S Greg Brooks Jr.

Head

Out for season

CB JK Johnson

Leg

Out until early December

 

Auburn players to watch

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

  • QB Payton Thorne (59-of-94, 643 yards, 4 TD, 4 INT)

  • WR Jay Fair (18 rec, 196 yards, 2 TD)

  • LB Eugene Asante (35 tackles, 2 sacks)

  • S Jaylin Simpson (16 tackles, 4 INT)

  • K Alex McPherson (18-of-18 XP, 5-5 FG, long of 53)

LSU players to watch

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

  • QB Jayden Daniels (132-of-181, 1,969 yards, 19 TD, 2 INT)

  • RB Logan Diggs (81 rushes, 488 yards, 4 TD)

  • WR Malik Nabors (46 catches, 771 yards, 6 TD)

  • WR Brian Thomas Jr. (37 catches, 603 yards, 9 TD)

  • S Major Burns (42 tackles)

Notable links

Michael Chang/Getty Images
Michael Chang/Getty Images

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire