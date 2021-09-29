Auburn vs LSU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Auburn vs LSU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Auburn (3-1), LSU (3-1)

Auburn vs LSU Game Preview

Why Auburn Will Win

The team is resilient.

We still don’t really know what it is quite yet – it won the two layups, battled in an acceptable loss at Penn State, and needed a few breaks to avoid total disaster in a win over Georgia State – but it found a way to pull it out last week against the Panthers in a thrilling last minute comeback.

Under a new coaching staff in a bit of a rebuilding year, that was one of those games that makes a difference. Things weren’t going right, the team wasn’t playing well, and yet a win is a win.

Auburn’s offense found a bit of a burst in the passing game when TJ Finley stepped in and hit 9-of-16 passes for 97 yards and a score. The former LSU Tiger threw for 143 yards and two picks in last year’s 24-13 loss to Auburn, and now he’s on the other side giving his new team another option to go along with Bo Nix, a serviceable SEC quarterback who had one of his best says – completing 75% of his passes for 300 yards and three scores – in last year’s win in this.

LSU is having major defensive issues on third downs and isn’t running the ball a lick, but …

Why LSU Will Win

The pass rush has been devastating.

There are a whole slew of issues with an LSU team that’s still in rebuild mode after the epic 2019 team, but the defensive front has cranked up 18 sacks in the first four games – okay, a bunch of them were against McNeese State, but the line really is generating pressure.

There’s a reason why TJ Finley is an Auburn Tiger – the injured Myles Brennan was supposed to be the man, and Max Johnson has been strong.

The lefty is hitting 65% of his passes with 15 touchdowns and three picks. He was a bright spot in the loss to LSU, he pulled out the big plays in the win over Mississippi State, and he’s growing into a star as he gets more and more time logged in.

Auburn has been able to work through some of its issues, but it’s not taking the ball away enough and the D has to be stronger after giving up over 300 passing yards to Penn Sate and 267 rushing yards to Georgia State.

What’s Going To Happen

Some traditions are lame and need to retire even if they are a part of the fabric of our lives. That’s not happening here. For over 20 years of previewing this matchup, the unfunny line for this game goes on …

The Tigers will win.

Both teams are still trying to figure it all out, and it’ll lead to a fun game that stays close late.

LSU will be a bit stronger with the passing attack in the fourth quarter to pull off a thriller that might not cause an earthquake, but will be a big moment for a program that’s looking to be a factor in the SEC race.

Auburn vs LSU Prediction, Line

LSU 27, Auburn 24

Line: LSU -3.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: ‘The Low End Theory’ 30th anniversary

1: Not knowing how David Letterman rolls

