Auburn vs LSU: Five Bayou Bengals to know

The Auburn Tigers are set to take on the LSU Tigers this weekend and they have a chance to do something for the first time in program history, win back-to-back games in Baton Rouge.

Auburn (3-2, 0-2 SEC) won the last matchup in Death Valley 24-19 thanks to the heroics of Bo Nix but if they are to win this time they will need the defense to step up.

LSU (4-2, 3-1) has one of the best offenses in the country and enters the game averaging 44.8 points per game. The key has been their passing attack which is led by quarterback Jayden Daniels and several talented wide receivers that Auburn will have to try and slow down.

The good news for Auburn is that the LSU defense has struggled so far and could be just what Auburn’s passing attack needs to get going. Here is a look at five LSU players to know ahead of the matchup Saturday.

QB Jayden Daniels

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Daniels is clearly the best quarterback in the SEC and is getting some deserved Heisman attention after his great first half of the season. He is capable of beating Auburn with both his arm and his legs and the defense will have to keep him contained in the pocket.

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Perkins burst onto the scene last year as a freshman and looked like one of the top pass-rushers in the country, He hasn’t lived up to those lofty expectations yet, but he leads LSU with 2.0 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss and is capable of taking over the game at any moment.

WR Malik Nabers

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY NETWORK.

Nabers is the latest in a long line of elite wide receivers to play for LSU and is one of the best in the country. He’s already caught six touchdowns and is averaging 128.5 yards per game and while Daniels likes to spread the ball around, Nabers is his top target and will be a massive test for Auburn’s secondary.

DT Maason Smith

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

LSU’s defense has struggled so far and a major reason has been the secondary, one way to overcome that is for the defensive line to take over and prevent the quarterback from having time to hit an open receiver. Smith is one of the most talented defensive tackles in the country and is capable of applying pressure right up the middle, a quarterback’s worst nightmare. The interior of Auburn’s offensive line will have to neutralize Smith or Payton Thorne could be in trouble.

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being LSU’s No. 2 receiver, Thomas is averaging 100.5 yards per game, the fourth most in the SEC. His nine receiving touchdowns are tied for the most in the country and he is perfectly capable of gashing a defense that pays too much attention to Nabers.

