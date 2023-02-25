Auburn vs. Kentucky: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game in Lexington
The Auburn Tigers travel to Lexington on Saturday to face the Kentucky Wildcats, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
It has been a long time since the Auburn Tigers won a game in Lexington. The last time the feat occurred, Auburn’s John Caylor nailed a three-pointer with 10 seconds remaining to take down the No. 1 Wildcats, 53-52. The year? 1988.
The 1988 win was just Auburn’s second win ever in Lexington, with their first win coming five years prior in 1983. Head coach Bruce Pearl says that he has brought up the fact that Auburn has not won a game at Kentucky in 35 years to his team, but also is quick to remind his squad about their recent competitive streak with the Wildcats.
“We talk about the fact that we have not won there in 35 years, but we also remind them that we have beaten them in four of the last six (games),” Pearl said Thursday. “We respect Kentucky, we respect their history. I’ve been very proud that we have been competitive with Kentucky. That’s what you have to do when you are in the SEC.”
With three games remaining in the regular season, both teams are fighting for great seeding opportunities in the upcoming SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Wildcats are currently third in the SEC standings, while Auburn is tied with Tennessee for the No. 4 spot. Not only will that factor set the tone for a competitive game, but the matchups that the game brings will be worth watching.
“Kentucky is a great rebounding team. It will be a great matchup between Johni Broome and (Oscar) Tshiebwe, Wendell (Green), and Cason Wallace who is a McDonalds All-American and he’s probably on the draft boards in the top 15 picks, that is quite a matchup,” Pearl said. “(Jacob) Toppin against Jaylin Williams. There is just great matchups everywhere. Allen (Flanigan) against (Chris) Livingston. It’s good.”
Below, you will find all of the information you need for Saturday’s game in Lexington, including a how-to-watch guide, an injury report, and a projected starting five.
How to watch/listen to Saturday's game
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, Feb. 25
Time: 3 p.m. CT
TV Channel: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner)
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Radio: Auburn Sports Network (Andy Burcham, Joe Ciampi)
Auburn vs. Kentucky injury report
AUBURN
Chance Westry
Knee
Doubtful for Saturday’s game
KENTUCKY
Grant Darbyshire
Lower body
Out indefinitely
C.J. Fredrick
Ribs
Questionable for Saturday’s game
Sahvir Wheeler
Ankle
Out until early March
Projected Starting Five
AUBURN
G
Wendell Green Jr.
G
Zep Jasper
G
Allen Flanigan
F
Jaylin Williams
F
Johni Broome
KENTUCKY
G
Antonio Reeves
G
Cason Wallace
F
Chris Livingston
F
Jacob Toppin
F
Oscar Tshiebwe
Players to Watch
AUBURN
Wendell Green Jr.
Johni Broome
Allen Flanigan
KENTUCKY
Oscar Tshiebwe
Jacob Toppin
Antonio Reeves
Series History
Kentucky leads the all-time series, 92-22
Both teams have won five games over the last ten meetings
Kentucky leads the all-time series in Lexington, 47-2
Auburn won the last meeting, 80-71 in Auburn in 2022.
LAST FIVE GAMES IN LEXINGTON
Feb. 13, 2021
Kentucky 82 Auburn 80
Feb. 29, 2020
Kentucky 73 Auburn 66
Feb. 23, 2019
Kentucky 80 Auburn 53
Jan. 14, 2017
Kentucky 92 Auburn 72
Feb. 21, 2015
Kentucky 110 Auburn 75