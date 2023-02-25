Auburn vs. Kentucky: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game in Lexington

The Auburn Tigers travel to Lexington on Saturday to face the Kentucky Wildcats, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

It has been a long time since the Auburn Tigers won a game in Lexington. The last time the feat occurred, Auburn’s John Caylor nailed a three-pointer with 10 seconds remaining to take down the No. 1 Wildcats, 53-52. The year? 1988.

The 1988 win was just Auburn’s second win ever in Lexington, with their first win coming five years prior in 1983. Head coach Bruce Pearl says that he has brought up the fact that Auburn has not won a game at Kentucky in 35 years to his team, but also is quick to remind his squad about their recent competitive streak with the Wildcats.

“We talk about the fact that we have not won there in 35 years, but we also remind them that we have beaten them in four of the last six (games),” Pearl said Thursday. “We respect Kentucky, we respect their history. I’ve been very proud that we have been competitive with Kentucky. That’s what you have to do when you are in the SEC.”

With three games remaining in the regular season, both teams are fighting for great seeding opportunities in the upcoming SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Wildcats are currently third in the SEC standings, while Auburn is tied with Tennessee for the No. 4 spot. Not only will that factor set the tone for a competitive game, but the matchups that the game brings will be worth watching.

“Kentucky is a great rebounding team. It will be a great matchup between Johni Broome and (Oscar) Tshiebwe, Wendell (Green), and Cason Wallace who is a McDonalds All-American and he’s probably on the draft boards in the top 15 picks, that is quite a matchup,” Pearl said. “(Jacob) Toppin against Jaylin Williams. There is just great matchups everywhere. Allen (Flanigan) against (Chris) Livingston. It’s good.”

Below, you will find all of the information you need for Saturday’s game in Lexington, including a how-to-watch guide, an injury report, and a projected starting five.

How to watch/listen to Saturday's game

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 25

Time: 3 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: Auburn Sports Network (Andy Burcham, Joe Ciampi)

Auburn vs. Kentucky injury report

AUBURN

Chance Westry Knee Doubtful for Saturday’s game

KENTUCKY

Grant Darbyshire Lower body Out indefinitely C.J. Fredrick Ribs Questionable for Saturday’s game Sahvir Wheeler Ankle Out until early March

Projected Starting Five

AUBURN

G Wendell Green Jr. G Zep Jasper G Allen Flanigan F Jaylin Williams F Johni Broome

KENTUCKY

G Antonio Reeves G Cason Wallace F Chris Livingston F Jacob Toppin F Oscar Tshiebwe

Players to Watch

AUBURN

Wendell Green Jr.

Johni Broome

Allen Flanigan

KENTUCKY

Oscar Tshiebwe

Jacob Toppin

Antonio Reeves

Series History

Kentucky leads the all-time series, 92-22

Both teams have won five games over the last ten meetings

Kentucky leads the all-time series in Lexington, 47-2

Auburn won the last meeting, 80-71 in Auburn in 2022.

LAST FIVE GAMES IN LEXINGTON

Feb. 13, 2021 Kentucky 82 Auburn 80 Feb. 29, 2020 Kentucky 73 Auburn 66 Feb. 23, 2019 Kentucky 80 Auburn 53 Jan. 14, 2017 Kentucky 92 Auburn 72 Feb. 21, 2015 Kentucky 110 Auburn 75

