Auburn vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

Auburn vs Jacksonville State: NCAA Tournament First Round prediction and college basketball game preview.

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Round How To Watch

Date: Friday, March 18

Game Time: 12:40 pm

Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

How To Watch: truTV

Records: Auburn (2 seed, 27-5)

Jacksonville State (15 seed, 21-10)

Region: Midwest

Why Jacksonville State Will Win

It’s actually how it should be – the regular season conference champion should be in the NCAA Tournament.

Jacksonville State got knocked off by Jacksonville in the Atlantic Sun Tournament. It’s here because Bellarmine won the conference tourney, wasn’t eligible as it’s transitioning into the Division I world.

The Gamecocks are going bring the three, they’re going to keep on firing, and they’re going to have their moments when they make things interesting.

There’s a little bit of size, but it’s mostly a quick team full of seniors who should be able to hang with the Auburn guards.

However …

Why Auburn Will Win

Even though Jacksonville State is loaded with veterans, there are way too many turnovers.

This group is decent at setting up the easy pass, but there’s not a whole lot happening on the inside on a consistent basis. The offense needs to come up with the extra pass and has to get to the rim when it’s not bombing away from threes.

Auburn will have no problem if Jacksonville State wants to get on the move.

This is a great-shooting Gamecock team, but it’s going against the best field goal defense in the SEC. Auburn leads the nation in blocked shots – the Gamecocks need to get to the rim – and it’s good at getting out on three, too.

But the big difference will be …

Auburn vs Jacksonville State: What’s Going To Happen

Auburn is going to destroy Jacksonville State on the boards, especially on the offensive glass.

This is good rebounding Gamecock team, but it gives up too many offensive rebounds. Just assume Auburn will get at least ten.

It’ll be a good first ten minutes for the 15 seed, and then Auburn will settle in, get on the move, and get its defensive legs back to take over with a huge run.

Auburn vs Jacksonville State: NCAA Tournament First Round Prediction, Lines

Auburn 78, Jacksonville State 62

Line: Auburn -15.5, o/u: 138.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Must See Rating: 2

