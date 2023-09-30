Auburn vs. Georgia: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry
Auburn plays No. 1 Georgia on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Auburn Tigers dropped their first game of the season last Saturday to Texas A&M, 27-10. This week, they return home to Jordan-Hare Stadium to welcome rival Georgia for the 128th meeting of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. The Bulldogs remain the top team in the country this week thanks to their hot 4-0 start. The Tigers are hoping to stun the nation by pulling off an upset win. If they do that, they will avoid their first 0-2 start in SEC play since the 2015 season.
Head coach Hugh Freeze, who is set to coach in his first Auburn-Georgia game, is excited that his first time will be within his home boundaries.
“Thank God we’re in Jordan-Hare. I know it will be electric, and we’re going to get the kids that are healthy enough ready to play and compete in this game.”
Below you will find everything you need to know ahead of Auburn’s game with Georgia including a broadcast guide, and injury report, and players to watch.
How to watch Saturday's game
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 30
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jenny Dell)
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
How to listen to Saturday's game
Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game against Georgia. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. CT.
Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:
Auburn injury report
RB Damari Alston
Shoulder
Questionable for Saturday’s game
CB Keionte Scott
Ankle
Out indefinitely
LB Austin Keys
Thumb
Out indefinitely
Georgia injury report
WR De’nylon Morrissette
Groin
Questionable for Saturday’s game
Back
Questionable for Saturday’s game
LB EJ Lightsey
Back
Questionable for Saturday’s game
OL Austin Blaske
Knee
Questionable for Saturday’s game
TE Pierce Spurlin
Undisclosed
Questionable for Saturday’s game
RB Kendall Milton
Knee
Questionable for Saturday’s game
Ankle
Questionable for Saturday’s game
RB Rodrick Robinson
Ankle
Questionable for Saturday’s game
OL Amarius Mims
Ankle
Out indefinitely
DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
Foot
Out indefinitely
TE Lawson Luckie
Knee
Out indefinitely
Knee
Out for the season
Auburn's players to watch
QB Payton Thorne (49-of-75, 561 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT)
WR Jay Fair (15 receptions, 184 yards, 2 TD)
LB Eugene Asante (28 tackles, 2 sacks, FR)
CB Jaylin Simpson (12 tackles, 3 INT)
K Alex McPherson (3-of-3, long of 53)
Georgia's players to watch
QB Carson Beck (93-of-128, 1,184 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT)
TE Brock Bowers (22 catches, 256 yards, 2 TD)
DB Tykee Smith (15 tackles, 3 INT)
DB Malaki Starks (13 tackles, 4 PBU)
LB Smael Mondon Jr. (14 tackles)