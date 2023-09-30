Advertisement

Auburn vs. Georgia: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry

Taylor Jones
·4 min read

Auburn plays No. 1 Georgia on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Auburn Tigers dropped their first game of the season last Saturday to Texas A&M, 27-10. This week, they return home to Jordan-Hare Stadium to welcome rival Georgia for the 128th meeting of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. The Bulldogs remain the top team in the country this week thanks to their hot 4-0 start. The Tigers are hoping to stun the nation by pulling off an upset win. If they do that, they will avoid their first 0-2 start in SEC play since the 2015 season.

Head coach Hugh Freeze, who is set to coach in his first Auburn-Georgia game, is excited that his first time will be within his home boundaries.

“Thank God we’re in Jordan-Hare. I know it will be electric, and we’re going to get the kids that are healthy enough ready to play and compete in this game.”

Below you will find everything you need to know ahead of Auburn’s game with Georgia including a broadcast guide, and injury report, and players to watch.

How to watch Saturday's game

© Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK
© Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

  • Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

  • TV Channel: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jenny Dell)

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Saturday's game

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game against Georgia. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. CT.

Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:

Sirius/XM

Ch. 190

Abbeville

98.7 FM

Albany, Georgia

102.9 FM

Atlanta, Georgia

1010 AM

Auburn

94.3 FM

Alexander City

97.5 FM

Andalusia

93.7 FM

Bainbridge, Georgia

99.3 FM

Bainbridge, Georgia

930 AM

Birmingham

100.5 FM

Centre

100.5 FM

Centre

990 AM

Columbus, Georgia

102.9 FM

Cullman

92.1 FM

Cullman

98.3 FM

Demopolis

106.5 FM

Dothan

102.5 FM

Eufaula

102.9 FM

Evergreen

101.1 FM

Flomaton

105.1 FM

Florence

94.9 FM

Foley

92.5 FM

Foley

1310 AM

Fort Payne

100.9 FM

Fort Payne

1250 AM

Gadsden

1350 AM

Greenville

94.3 FM

Hackleburg

95.5 FM

Huntsville

100.3 FM

Jasper

88.5 FM

Ocean Springs, Mississippi

106.5 FM

Oxford

92.7 FM

LaGrange, Georgia

102.3 FM

Macon, Georgia

102.9 FM

Mobile

106.5 FM

Montgomery

92.3 FM

Moulton

97.9 FM

Panama City, Florida

104.3 FM

Pensacola, Florida

105.1 FM

Roanoke

102.3 FM

Scottsboro

1050 AM

Selma

1490 AM

Spartanburg, SC

1530 AM

Sylacauga

100.3 FM

Sylacauga

1290 AM

Thomasville

95.5 FM

Troy

970 AM

Tuscaloosa

100.5 FM

Vernon

100.7 FM

Vernon

1380 AM

 

Auburn injury report

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

RB Damari Alston

Shoulder

Questionable for Saturday’s game

CB Keionte Scott

Ankle

Out indefinitely

LB Austin Keys

Thumb

Out indefinitely

Georgia injury report

© Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
© Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

WR De’nylon Morrissette

Groin

Questionable for Saturday’s game

WR Ladd McConkey

Back

Questionable for Saturday’s game

LB EJ Lightsey

Back

Questionable for Saturday’s game

OL Austin Blaske

Knee

Questionable for Saturday’s game

TE Pierce Spurlin

Undisclosed

Questionable for Saturday’s game

RB Kendall Milton

Knee

Questionable for Saturday’s game

DB Javon Bullard

Ankle

Questionable for Saturday’s game

RB Rodrick Robinson

Ankle

Questionable for Saturday’s game

OL Amarius Mims

Ankle

Out indefinitely

DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Foot

Out indefinitely

TE Lawson Luckie

Knee

Out indefinitely

RB Branson Robinson

Knee

Out for the season

Auburn's players to watch

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

  • QB Payton Thorne (49-of-75, 561 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT)

  • WR Jay Fair (15 receptions, 184 yards, 2 TD)

  • LB Eugene Asante (28 tackles, 2 sacks, FR)

  • CB Jaylin Simpson (12 tackles, 3 INT)

  • K Alex McPherson (3-of-3, long of 53)

Georgia's players to watch

© Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
© Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire