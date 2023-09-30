Auburn vs. Georgia: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry

Auburn plays No. 1 Georgia on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Auburn Tigers dropped their first game of the season last Saturday to Texas A&M, 27-10. This week, they return home to Jordan-Hare Stadium to welcome rival Georgia for the 128th meeting of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. The Bulldogs remain the top team in the country this week thanks to their hot 4-0 start. The Tigers are hoping to stun the nation by pulling off an upset win. If they do that, they will avoid their first 0-2 start in SEC play since the 2015 season.

Head coach Hugh Freeze, who is set to coach in his first Auburn-Georgia game, is excited that his first time will be within his home boundaries.

“Thank God we’re in Jordan-Hare. I know it will be electric, and we’re going to get the kids that are healthy enough ready to play and compete in this game.”

Below you will find everything you need to know ahead of Auburn’s game with Georgia including a broadcast guide, and injury report, and players to watch.

How to watch Saturday's game

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jenny Dell)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Saturday's game

Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game against Georgia. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. CT.

Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:

Sirius/XM Ch. 190 Abbeville 98.7 FM Albany, Georgia 102.9 FM Atlanta, Georgia 1010 AM Auburn 94.3 FM Alexander City 97.5 FM Andalusia 93.7 FM Bainbridge, Georgia 99.3 FM Bainbridge, Georgia 930 AM Birmingham 100.5 FM Centre 100.5 FM Centre 990 AM Columbus, Georgia 102.9 FM Cullman 92.1 FM Cullman 98.3 FM Demopolis 106.5 FM Dothan 102.5 FM Eufaula 102.9 FM Evergreen 101.1 FM Flomaton 105.1 FM Florence 94.9 FM Foley 92.5 FM Foley 1310 AM Fort Payne 100.9 FM Fort Payne 1250 AM Gadsden 1350 AM Greenville 94.3 FM Hackleburg 95.5 FM Huntsville 100.3 FM Jasper 88.5 FM Ocean Springs, Mississippi 106.5 FM Oxford 92.7 FM LaGrange, Georgia 102.3 FM Macon, Georgia 102.9 FM Mobile 106.5 FM Montgomery 92.3 FM Moulton 97.9 FM Panama City, Florida 104.3 FM Pensacola, Florida 105.1 FM Roanoke 102.3 FM Scottsboro 1050 AM Selma 1490 AM Spartanburg, SC 1530 AM Sylacauga 100.3 FM Sylacauga 1290 AM Thomasville 95.5 FM Troy 970 AM Tuscaloosa 100.5 FM Vernon 100.7 FM Vernon 1380 AM

Auburn injury report

RB Damari Alston Shoulder Questionable for Saturday’s game CB Keionte Scott Ankle Out indefinitely LB Austin Keys Thumb Out indefinitely

Georgia injury report

WR De’nylon Morrissette Groin Questionable for Saturday’s game WR Ladd McConkey Back Questionable for Saturday’s game LB EJ Lightsey Back Questionable for Saturday’s game OL Austin Blaske Knee Questionable for Saturday’s game TE Pierce Spurlin Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday’s game RB Kendall Milton Knee Questionable for Saturday’s game DB Javon Bullard Ankle Questionable for Saturday’s game RB Rodrick Robinson Ankle Questionable for Saturday’s game OL Amarius Mims Ankle Out indefinitely DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Foot Out indefinitely TE Lawson Luckie Knee Out indefinitely RB Branson Robinson Knee Out for the season

Auburn's players to watch

QB Payton Thorne (49-of-75, 561 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT)

WR Jay Fair (15 receptions, 184 yards, 2 TD)

LB Eugene Asante (28 tackles, 2 sacks, FR)

CB Jaylin Simpson (12 tackles, 3 INT)

K Alex McPherson (3-of-3, long of 53)

Georgia's players to watch

QB Carson Beck (93-of-128, 1,184 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT)

TE Brock Bowers (22 catches, 256 yards, 2 TD)

DB Tykee Smith (15 tackles, 3 INT)

DB Malaki Starks (13 tackles, 4 PBU)

LB Smael Mondon Jr. (14 tackles)

