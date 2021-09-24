Auburn vs Georgia State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Auburn vs Georgia State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Auburn (2-1), Georgia State (1-2)

Auburn vs Georgia State Game Preview

Why Georgia State Will Win

Well there’s the Georgia State we were all waiting for.

Sort of.

Not being able to stop Army and getting ripped up by North Carolina was part of the deal, but at least the offense was supposed to work. Instead, the Panthers couldn’t get anything going. They stalled against the Black Knights – they never had the ball – and the passing attack didn’t do a thing against the Tar Heels.

And then the running game worked in a solid 20-9 win over Charlotte. There still isn’t enough of a passing game, but the O should provide just enough of a quick push on the ground to be a concern.

But for any of this to work, Auburn needs to have left its head back in State College or on the bus to Baton Rouge. This is a true sandwich game between Penn State and LSU, and with Georgia to come after that.

One problem …

Why Auburn Will Win

Yeah, the Georgia State running game isn’t going anywhere.

Penn State might have won, but it only ran for 84 yards with 2.5 yards per carry. Stuffing Akron and Alabama State isn’t any big whoop, but the Tiger defensive front under the new coaching staff is just that good.

QB Bo Nix has taken a step forward, America got to see just how good Tank Bigsby is – he ran for 102 yards and two scores against Penn State – and it’s all going to work against a Georgia State defense that’s not making enough big plays – at least it didn’t until it played Charlotte.

The Tiger defensive front will live behind the line.

What’s Going To Happen

Auburn might be a bit unfocused, and Georgia State has enough decent parts to at least bring a decent fight for about 20 minutes or so, but don’t expect a letdown overall.

There’s still stuff to work on after the Penn State game and with what’s coming next. The Tigers will get everything right with a big burst just before halftime, and the D will take care of everything else form there.

Auburn vs Georgia State Prediction, Line

Auburn 45, Georgia State 6

Line: Auburn -27, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

