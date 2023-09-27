Auburn vs. Georgia: Six Bulldogs to know

Auburn (3-1, 0-1 SEC) is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season on Saturday but it will be a tough task with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs coming to the Plains.

The Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0) are fresh off a dominant 49-21 win over UAB but this will be their first road test of the season.

Kirby Smart has transformed them into one of the top programs in the country and has impressed Hugh Freeze with the work he has done in eight years.

“They are one of the gold standards in college football right now,” Freeze said at his weekly press conference. “They are recruiting a top-three class every single year. That is hard to compete with and they are well coached. You have to give them credit. I know it’s a rivalry game, but the truth is the truth. He has built a dang good football program there. It means a lot of things. It means he has the support from the administration and the fans.”

That recruiting gives them one of the top rosters in college football that is full of proven playmakers on both sides of the ball. While there are too many to name, here are six that you should know ahead of Saturday’s game.

TE Brock Bowers

Bowers is one of the top offensive players in the country and is a mismatch at tight end. He leads the Bulldogs in receptions (22), receiving yards (256) and touchdowns (2). Auburn’s defensive backs will have to focus on his every snap to try and slow down the passing attack.

DB Tykee Smith

Smith has waited his turn to become a starter at Georgia and that patience has paid off. His 15 tackles are a team-high and Auburn’s quarterbacks will have to be careful when throwing at him as he has already picked off three passes.

QB Carson Beck

Beck entered the season with little experience and improved each week. He has been extremely efficient for Georgia, completing 72.7% of his passes, and has thrown just one interception to six touchdowns. His production has been exactly what Kirby Smart wants from his quarterback as they rely on their defense and run game to win.

DE Mykel Williams

Williams missed their game last week with an illness but is expected to be back for Auburn. Williams has 2.0 sacks on the season and Auburn’s offensive line will have to play better to keep him out of the backfield.

RB Daijun Edwards

Edwards did not play in their first two games but has been great the last two weeks, racking up 184 yards and three touchdowns. He is averaging nearly 6.0 yards per carry and Auburn will have to keep him bottled up if they want to stop the Georgia offense.

DB Malaki Starks

Just a sophomore, Starks is one of the top defensive backs in the country and is always near the ball. He’s made 13 tackles, picked off one pass and broken up four more. Auburn’s passing attack has struggled to start the season and dealing with Starks and the rest of the Georgia secondary will be their toughest test yet.

