Auburn vs Georgia: Grading the Bulldogs

Georgia has been… dominant, to say the least so far this season.

The Bulldogs are outscoring their opponents 205-23 through five games. They already have two shutout wins, one over the current No. 13 team in the nation (Arkansas). Georgia hasn’t needed great quarterback play. They haven’t really needed offense yet this season. The defense has been stellar, and it could propel them to the SEC championship game.

Auburn may be the only team that truly stands in the way.

The Tigers have had their ups and downs, but couple Bo Nix overcoming his road demons against LSU this past Saturday with the fact that the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is being played inside Jordan-Hare stadium, and we could find ourselves watching a competitive game.

Here’s what the Georgia Bulldogs look like at each position.

Quarterback: B+

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It’s up in the air whether or not JT Daniels will play this Saturday for Georgia. If he doesn’t, Auburn will have a chance to redeem itself against Stetson Bennett. Overall, the QB play has been solid. Daniels and Bennett are both completing over 70% of their passes with a combined 11 touchdowns to four interceptions.

Running Back: B

© Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Georgia has attempted to go by committee this season. Four running backs have at least 29 carries for the Bulldogs this season. Zamir White leads the way with 53 carries for 275 yards and four touchdowns.

Wide Receiver: B+

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end Brock Bowers has been a force to be reckoned with this season. He leads all receivers with 272 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Georgia has four receivers (including Bowers) that have at least nine catches and average at least 13.2 yards per reception.

Offensive Line: A+

© Joshua L. Jones via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The offensive line has been phenomenal in both run blocking and pass protection. The Bulldogs have only given up two sacks this season.

Story continues

Defensive Line: A+

© Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Georgia’s defensive line is currently only allowing 67.8 rushing yards per game. Georgia is sixth nationally in sacks per game (3.8).

Linebackers: A+

Oct 2, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) tackles Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) for a loss during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Nakobe Dean and Channing Tindall have been absolute studs this season. Not much gets to the second level of the defense for the Dawgs.

Defensive Backs: A

=Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Five different defensive backs have already picked off a pass for Georgia this season. The Bulldogs are allowing 110 passing yards per game.

Special Teams: B+

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia is currently averaging over 43 yards per punt. They are seven of nine on field-goal attempts this season.

1

1