Auburn vs. Cal: Six Golden Bears to know

The Auburn Tigers (1-0) are set to embark on their first road trip of the season and it will be quite a long one as they are headed all the way to Berkley, California to take on the Cal Golden Bears (1-0).

In his weekly press conference, Hugh Freeze did not pull any punches about his thoughts on the road trip.

“One of the challenges I have for me is to embrace it because I don’t like it,” he explained. “I don’t like scheduling teams on the West Coast. I would like to play somebody over here on the East Coast, but it was done and me complaining or not embracing it, is not the proper response.”

Cal, just like Auburn, is coming off a big win as they took down North Texas 58-21 and racked up 669 yards of offense. The Golden Bears are led by Justin Wilcox who has amassed a 31-16 record in seven seasons as their head coach. His background is as a defensive coordinator and Auburn’s offense can expect to face a tough defense that is stout against the run.

Here is a look at six Cal players you need to know before the game.

RB Jaydn Ott

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Ott built on his stellar freshman season with a dominant performance against North Texas, rushing for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. There are still plenty of questions about Auburn’s ability to stop the run and Ott will be a great test for the unit.

LB Jackson Sirmon

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Sirmon is a sixth-year player and the leader of the defense from the linebacker spot. He had a big game against North Texas, making eight tackles and 1.0 sacks. Auburn has shown it wants to run the football and they will have to deal with Sirmon when they do so.

QBs Sam Jackson V and Ben Finley

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

Cal named Jackson its starting quarterback ahead of the season but he left the North Texas game with an injury and Finley came in to lead the offense. Finley finished the day 24-for-34 for 279 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Wilcox hasn’t updated the status of Jackson yet and this will be something to watch as the game approaches. Jackson’s legs can complement the run game while Finley is more of a pocket passer.

S Craig Woodson

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Woodson is their only returning starter in the secondary but he is a great player to have back. This is his fifth season playing college football and he has the ability to be an NFL player.

WR Jeremiah Hunter

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter is Cal’s top returning receiver after catching 60 passes for 965 yards and five touchdowns last season. He looked like their top target against North Texas, snagging six passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. Regardless of who plays at quarterback for Cal, expect Hunter to be targeted early and often.

OLB Xavier Carlton

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

He led the Golden Bears with 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last season and once again looks to be their most disruptive player along the front seven. Auburn did not allow a sack last week and just 4.0 tackles for loss but the offensive line will have to keep an eye on Carlton to prevent him from getting into the backfield and blowing up any plays.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire