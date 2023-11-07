Auburn vs. Baylor preview: Predictions, odds and how to watch must-see NCAA basketball

Many teams tipped off their men's college basketball seasons on Monday, but Tuesday brings even more first-game action to several teams across Division I basketball.

One of Tuesday's biggest games is in Sioux Falls, S.D., where the Baylor Bears – USA TODAY Coaches Poll's No. 17 team – take on the Auburn Tigers at the Sanford Pentagon. It's each team's first game of the season.

Both teams are looking to make returns to the NCAA Tournament after successful 2022-23 seasons. Baylor will be on the hunt once more for a title after winning the 2021 NCAA championship, while Auburn still seeks its first appearance in the finals.

Here's how the two teams may stack up according to predictions we've gathered from around the Internet.

The No. 17 Baylor Bears "host" the Auburn Tigers at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Tuesday night.

Baylor vs. Auburn predictions roundup

Sportsbook Wire: Take Auburn to win

Corey Scott writes, "Getting [Auburn] (+100) at plus-money is too good to pass up in this spot. Broome should be the most productive player on the court, and Baylor may need a few games to get its offense rolling after losing its top-3 scorers from last season. Give me the Tigers and their leading scorer from last season on a neutral court vs. the new-look Bears."

Montgomery Advertiser: Baylor 71, Auburn 69

Richard Silva writes, "Both teams are similar in the sense that they each had pretty successful seasons last year and then proceeded to bring in a handful of notable newcomers. But the injury questions surrounding [forward Johni] Broome and [guard Aden] Holloway are mildly concerning, and any limitations with them can be the difference between a win and a loss.

Action Network: Take the over

D.J. James writes, "Auburn and Baylor will struggle on the defensive glass. Baylor still has some threats from downtown and Auburn will be improved offensively. This should be an offensive game that's played a quicker pace with multiple second-chance opportunities. Additionally, neither team took good care of the ball last season, so it may take a minute to iron out the turnovers. Bet this game to go over the total.Pick: Over 143 (Play to 144.5)"

Pickswise: Strong offenses, weak defenses mean the over

They write, "Both of these teams have struggled on the defensive side of the court, while their offenses have thrived, and that seems like the most likely outcome on Tuesday. We never quite know how things will go in openers, but I suspect it will take more than 70 points to win this game, and that would push us over the total. I’ll take that play."

ESPN: Baylor has a 54% chance to win its first game

The media company's analytics department gives the Bears the slight edge over the Tigers. Auburn has a 46% chance to win according to ESPN.

How to Watch Auburn at Baylor basketball: TV channel and streaming

When: Tuesday, Nov. 7, 9 p.m. ET

Where: The Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Cable TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app; FuboTV

NCAAM odds: Auburn at Baylor

The Bears are favorites to defeat the Tigers in their season opener, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds.

Spread: Baylor Bears (-1.5)

Moneyline: Baylor Bears (-120); Auburn Tigers (+100)

Over/under: 147.5

