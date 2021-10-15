Auburn vs Arkansas: Where the Tigers have an advantage

Auburn’s matchup with Arkansas begins what is a brutal back half of the season for the Tigers.

The Tigers are current road dogs (ESPN’s FPI gives Arkansas a 60% chance to win) with current aspirations of making the SEC title game.

I don’t want to jinx it, but we’ve seen this movie before. A two-loss Auburn team, with only one loss in their conference? A brutal bottom half of the schedule? A vulnerable Alabama team that has to face Auburn at the end of the season?

I honestly don’t think it will happen again, for two reasons. One, Auburn isn’t as good as they were in 2017 in the trenches. Two, Bo Nix. If they’re going to make a push though, it starts with this Arkansas game.

Where does Auburn have an advantage? Here’s every position group matchup.

Quarterback: Advantage Arkansas

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

KJ Jefferson has been playing efficiently so far this season. Jefferson has accounted for over 1,500 yards of offense and 14 touchdowns midway through the season. In his most recent game against Ole Miss, he scored six total touchdowns. He’s only a sophmore.

Running Back: Advantage Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter have run for a combined 923 yards and eight touchdowns. The Tigers have struggled in the ground game recently but should be able to tear up this Arkansas defense.

Arkansas is 12th in the SEC in yards allowed per attempt (4.48, also 94th nationally). They’ve also given up 14 rushing touchdowns, which is second-worst in the SEC in front of Missouri. Arkansas is 98th in rushing yards allowed per game. Auburn is 30th in rushing yards per game (6th in the SEC). None of these stats bode well for the 3-2-6 Razorback defense.

Wide Receivers: Advantage Arkansas

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Hogs have Treylon Burks (29 receptions, 519 yards, three touchdowns). He may be their only reliable target, but it’s more than what Auburn has right now.

Offensive Line: Advantage Auburn

Story continues

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn didn’t need an offensive line to win this game last year, and with an improved unit this season, it should help the Tigers establish their ground game.

Defensive Line: Advantage Auburn

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s d-line has produced sacks (2.67 per game, 25th nationally) as well as defended the run (106.2 rushing yards allowed per game, 24th nationally).

Linebackers: Advantage Arkansas

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas has three linebackers with over 50 tackles this season (Grant Morgan, Haden Henry, and Bumper Pool).

Defensive Backs: Advantage Arkansas

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas is allowing 156.0 passing yards per game (sixth nationally).

Special Teams: Advantage Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Anders Carlson is 11 of 14 on field-goal attempts this year. Auburn averages more yards per punt (43.5 to 36.4), kickoff return yards (25.0 to 19.8), and punt return yards (3.6 to 13.6)

1

1