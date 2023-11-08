Auburn vs. Arkansas: Six Razorbacks to know

The Auburn Tigers are looking to extend their two-game winning streak but are set to face an Arkansas Razorbacks team that has found life after making a change at offensive coordinator.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman decided to move on from offensive coordinator Dan Enos last week after the Razorbacks ranked at or near the bottom of the conference in every offensive category through their first eight games. It’s a small sample size, but the move looks to have paid off as they beat Florida 39-36 to pick up their first SEC win of the season.

A major reason was the return of running back Raheim Sanders and quarterback KJ Jefferson looking much more comfortable than he had all season.

In addition to them, here are four other Razorbacks to know ahead of Saturday’s game, which is set to start at 3 p.m. CT and will be on the SEC Network.

QB KJ Jefferson

Jefferson is one of the most experienced and talented quarterbacks in the SEC, and after a change at offensive coordinator, he is back to playing like it. He had his best game of the season last week against Florida and Auburn will have to be prepared for his physical running style as well as his passing.

DL Landon Jackson

Jackson has been one of the most disruptive defensive linemen in the SEC, his 11.5 tackles for loss are second most in the conference and his 5.5 sacks are the sixth most. Auburn’s offensive line will have to have a game plan to keep Jackson out of the backfield and away from Payton Thorne.

RB Raheim Sanders

Sanders finished last year second in the SEC in rushing but has been limited to just four games this season due to injuries. He returned last week for the Razorbacks and looked like his old self, rushing for 103 yards against Florida. Auburn will need to be ready to try and stop one of the best running backs in the country.

LB Jaheim Thomas

The Razorbacks plucked Thomas out of the transfer portal and he wasted no time in becoming one of their top players. He has started all nine games at middle linebacker and leads the team with 79 tackles, 25 more than the next closest player.

WR Andrew Armstrong

The Razorbacks have struggled to move the ball through the air but their best success has come when targeting Armstrong. He leads them in receptions (46), yards (623) and touchdowns (4). They are a run-first team but when they do drop back to pass, expect the ball to go to Armstrong.

CB Dwight McGlothern

McGlothern has been one of the Razorbacks’ top players in the secondary but has also been limited due to injury. He missed three games before returning against Florida and made quite the impact, breaking up three passes and recording a tackle for loss. He leads the team with two interceptions and Thorne will need to be careful when targeting him.

