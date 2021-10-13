Auburn vs Arkansas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Auburn vs Arkansas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Auburn (4-2), Arkansas (4-2)

Auburn vs Arkansas Game Preview

Why Auburn Will Win

The passing game is putting up the yards.

Bo Nix and TJ Finley haven’t been all that accurate, and the downfield plays aren’t there like they need to be, but the offense has hit 250 yards or more in each of the last three games. That might not seem like anything special, but in the overall scheme of the offense, that’s good enough.

Basically, the Tigers have to get to 400 yards of total O.

They’re 4-0 when they get there, 0-2 when they don’t, and 15-1 in their last 16 games as a program when they’re able to get to the mark.

The offensive line has been solid – take the Georgia game out of the equation – there aren’t a ton of big mistakes, and defense is doing a great job of getting behind the line.

But …

Why Arkansas Will Win

Arkansas allowed over 600 yards of total offense to Ole Miss in last week’s loss. That was the only time all season the Hogs gave up more than 400 yards, and Auburn isn’t Ole Miss offensively.

Just like the Auburn loss to Georgia, blow off anything that happens against that defense – it’s playing at a whole other level. The offense made up for it with over 300 yards both passing and rushing in the thriller against Ole Miss – but that’s not how the team wants to play this.

Grind it out a bit with the ground game, rely on the terrific pass defense that held relatively firm even against Matt Corral, and expect Auburn to continue to be just okay – it hasn’t hit 190 rushing yards in any of the last four games – running the ball.

What’s Going To Happen

Auburn has been solid, but this is when the season has to pivot with Ole Mis sup next, followed up by a trip to Texas A&M, followed up by Mississippi State, at South Carolina, and Alabama.

At 4-2, this is hardly a must win here, but finding two absolutely sure wins on the slate to get bowl eligible after this isn’t easy.

Arkansas has been fantastic – at least compared to expectations. At 4-2, the slide will stop with Arkansas-Pine Bluff next week if there’s a misfire against the Tigers, but there won’t be any need to stress about getting bowl eligible.

The Hogs will go back to doing what they do so well. They’ll get great offensive line play, the running game will come up with just enough big bursts to matter, and the team will overcome yet another penalty-filled day by controlling the tempo of the game throughout.

Expect more of a defensive grind than many might think.

Auburn vs Arkansas Prediction, Line

Arkansas 24, Auburn 20

Line: Arkansas -3.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: Caramel apple anything

1: Pumpkin spice anything

